Entertainment

Ariana Grande reveals herself without makeup, her fans conquered (photo)

Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

This Monday, Ariana Grande appeared on Instagram naturally, without the slightest artifice.

It was in her Instagram stories that the 29-year-old star revealed a before/after make-up. We first see her natural, enjoying a good cup of coffee. Dressed in a black bra, the singer appears radiant!

In the following photo, we find her in the car, a sober makeup highlighting her brown eyes and pink lips.

Ariana Grande had launched her own make-up brand, “REM Beauty”, vegan, cruelty free, paraben-free and with recyclable packaging in November 2021.

Retiring from the stage… for movie sets

In a message to her fans, the star announced that she would not be releasing a new song for a while because she preferred to focus on “the most incredible gift of her life”: her role as Glinda, in the adaptation at the cinema of the Broawday musical, “Wicked”, a prequel to the story of the Wizard of Oz.

“Every part of me, every minute, every beat of my heart, my time, whatever I can give her…I spend all my time with Glinda,” Ariana Grande previously said. The first part of the film will be released on December 24, 2024, and the second chapter is exactly one year later. Whether on stage, in the studio or on film sets: Ariana Grande definitely has no shortage of strings to her bow!

Source link

Tags
Photo of James James13 hours ago
0 50 1 minute read

Related Articles

Sandra Bullock: the strange syndrome she suffers from and that could end her career

59 seconds ago

Megan Fox once used Quentin Tarantino’s endorsement to defend her performance

12 mins ago

Brad Pitt has bought an old house for 40 million dollars in California | People | Entertainment

23 mins ago

Portaltic.-The cult comic Tokyo Ghost comes to life in a 3D animated short created in a Spanish digital art school – Publimetro México

35 mins ago

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button