Ariana Grande reveals herself without makeup, her fans conquered (photo)

It was in her Instagram stories that the 29-year-old star revealed a before/after make-up. We first see her natural, enjoying a good cup of coffee. Dressed in a black bra, the singer appears radiant!

In the following photo, we find her in the car, a sober makeup highlighting her brown eyes and pink lips.

Ariana Grande had launched her own make-up brand, “REM Beauty”, vegan, cruelty free, paraben-free and with recyclable packaging in November 2021.

Retiring from the stage… for movie sets

In a message to her fans, the star announced that she would not be releasing a new song for a while because she preferred to focus on “the most incredible gift of her life”: her role as Glinda, in the adaptation at the cinema of the Broawday musical, “Wicked”, a prequel to the story of the Wizard of Oz.

“Every part of me, every minute, every beat of my heart, my time, whatever I can give her…I spend all my time with Glinda,” Ariana Grande previously said. The first part of the film will be released on December 24, 2024, and the second chapter is exactly one year later. Whether on stage, in the studio or on film sets: Ariana Grande definitely has no shortage of strings to her bow!