Ariana Grande reviewed her first performance, which dates back to when she was eight

The video of the first performance of Ariana Grande proves she was born to be a star!

The singer connected with the Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon for an “interview and the conductor took the opportunity to make her review her very first important performance.

At the time he was eight and, since he is now 28, 20 round rounds have gone by! She had been chosen for sing the American national anthem before a Florida Panthers hockey game (the artist was born in Florida).

A little Ari who touches incredible notes, as we are used to hearing them today, and who is not at all intimidated by the crowd in the stands or by the importance of the performance that was broadcast live on TV. See for yourself:

Jimmy Fallon revealed that it was Ariana Grande’s mom who passed him the video: thank you Joan Grande for this pearl!

The artist began her career as a child, performing in Florida theaters. In 2008, she landed in Broadway after landing a role in the musical 13.

Then came the Nickelodeon series, Victorious And Sam & Cat, in which the first world fame came by interpreting Cat Valentine. From there, the leap into music: recently Ariana herself he recounted his beginnings as a singer after his television experiences.

ph: getty images