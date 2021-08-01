Ariana Grande used Italian to send love to Lady Gaga after winning the 2021 Grammys

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande they wrote history to the Grammy Awards 2021!



Winning as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with their collaboration on “Rain On Me“, have become the first all-female duo to have won in this category in the history of music awards.

A beautiful record, but Mother Monster seems not to have seen live! The singer he is currently in Italy to shoot the film House of Gucci and he let fans know on Twitter, before the event began, that he would follow him from our country: “I watch the Grammys from Italy“.

Watching the Grammy’s from Italy! So honored just to be nominated! Love you little monsters! Love you music, love you art, love you world. God bless health and happiness to all the nominees! — Lady Gaga (@ladygaga) March 14, 2021

But, due to the time zone, the Grammy Awards aired late at night here and Lady Gaga at one point fell asleep! Ariana Grande posted a screenshot from her colleague’s live, in which she is seen in the arms of Morpheus and another in which he asks her to wake up after their victory.

Nothing to do: it seems that Lady Gaga continued to sleep, so Ariana Grande celebrated alone by sending her a beautiful message that she concluded with a “I love you” written in Italian to emphasize the origins of both.

eternally, deeply grateful for you, for this experience, to have been a part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, to be able to dance in the rain with u, to call u my dear friend & to now share this. beyond thankful. congratulations queen, I love you ! 🤍 — Ariana Grande (@ArianaGrande) March 14, 2021

The Grammy Award taken home this year is the second for Ariana Grande, which had triumphed in the Best Pop Vocal Album category with “Sweetener” in 2019. Lady Gaga is instead at an altitude of 12 gramophones Won in his career.

The two artists had sung for the first time live “Rain on Me” at the MTV VMA 2020! It’s about the mythical performance here:







