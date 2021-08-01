News

Ariana Grande used Italian to send love to Lady Gaga after winning the 2021 Grammys

Lady Gaga and Ariana Grande they wrote history to the Grammy Awards 2021!

Winning as Best Pop Duo/Group Performance with their collaboration on “Rain On Me“, have become the first all-female duo to have won in this category in the history of music awards.

A beautiful record, but Mother Monster seems not to have seen live! The singer he is currently in Italy to shoot the film House of Gucci and he let fans know on Twitter, before the event began, that he would follow him from our country: “I watch the Grammys from Italy“.

But, due to the time zone, the Grammy Awards aired late at night here and Lady Gaga at one point fell asleep! Ariana Grande posted a screenshot from her colleague’s live, in which she is seen in the arms of Morpheus and another in which he asks her to wake up after their victory.

Nothing to do: it seems that Lady Gaga continued to sleep, so Ariana Grande celebrated alone by sending her a beautiful message that she concluded with a “I love you” written in Italian to emphasize the origins of both.

Eternally, deeply grateful for you, for this experience, for being part of this song and this celebration of healing and recovery, for being able to dance in the rain with you, to call you a dear friend of mine and now to share this“.

I am more than grateful, congratulations queen, I love you“.

The Grammy Award taken home this year is the second for Ariana Grande, which had triumphed in the Best Pop Vocal Album category with “Sweetener” in 2019. Lady Gaga is instead at an altitude of 12 gramophones Won in his career.

The two artists had sung for the first time live “Rain on Me” at the MTV VMA 2020! It’s about the mythical performance here:



