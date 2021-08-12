Ariana Great Betrothed: congratulations from Demi Lovato, Millie Bobby Brown and other famous friends



Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Victoria Justice…

Just as it happened to you, there are many stars who were happily surprised by the news of the official engagement of Ariana Grande and that they are congratulating her.

The 27-year-old artist revealed that he had said yes to the marriage proposal by Dalton Gomez through a series of photos on Instagram, in which he shows the engagement ring.

In the comments of the post, you can read many messages from the famous friends of the singer.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber, for example, wrote: “YAYYYYYY!!!! I’m so happy for you guys“, with a series of emojis with eyes at heart.

Demi Lovato, who in addition to being a friend of Ariana Grande shares the same manager, underlined how beautiful the engagement jewel is: “The ring is everything!!! I love you“. So here’s their manager’s message Scooter Braun: “Congratulations to these two fantastic souls. Ari we love you and we couldn’t be happier for you. Dalton, you’re a lucky man“.

Kim Kardashian: “I’m so happy for you guys! I love you“. Sister Khloé: “Ahhh congratulations beauty!“.

Victoria Justice, who worked with Ariana Grande in Victorious, wrote: “Omg congratulations Ari!!! I’m so happy for you. Your ring is just beautiful“.

“Oh my God… I love you! You deserve eternal happiness!” are the words of Millie Bobby Brown.

And again, in the same style, there are the messages of Bella Hadid, Where Cameron, Nev Schulman of Catfish, Ashley Tisdale, Diane Keaton, Chloe x Halle.







The love story between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez was started in early 2020. They made it official in the video for “Stuck With U” in May.

Dalton Gomez he is a former dancer and currently works as a real estate agent in a luxury real estate.

