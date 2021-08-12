News

Ariana Great Betrothed: congratulations from Demi Lovato, Millie Bobby Brown and other famous friends

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

Loading...
Advertisements


Kim Kardashian, Bella Hadid, Victoria Justice…










21 December 2020




















Just as it happened to you, there are many stars who were happily surprised by the news of the official engagement of Ariana Grande and that they are congratulating her.

The 27-year-old artist revealed that he had said yes to the marriage proposal by Dalton Gomez through a series of photos on Instagram, in which he shows the engagement ring.

In the comments of the post, you can read many messages from the famous friends of the singer.

Hailey Baldwin Bieber, for example, wrote: “YAYYYYYY!!!! I’m so happy for you guys“, with a series of emojis with eyes at heart.

Demi Lovato, who in addition to being a friend of Ariana Grande shares the same manager, underlined how beautiful the engagement jewel is: “The ring is everything!!! I love you“. So here’s their manager’s message Scooter Braun: “Congratulations to these two fantastic souls. Ari we love you and we couldn’t be happier for you. Dalton, you’re a lucky man“.

Kim Kardashian: “I’m so happy for you guys! I love you“. Sister Khloé: “Ahhh congratulations beauty!“.

Victoria Justice, who worked with Ariana Grande in Victorious, wrote: “Omg congratulations Ari!!! I’m so happy for you. Your ring is just beautiful“.

Oh my God… I love you! You deserve eternal happiness!” are the words of Millie Bobby Brown.

And again, in the same style, there are the messages of Bella Hadid, Where Cameron, Nev Schulman of Catfish, Ashley Tisdale, Diane Keaton, Chloe x Halle.



The love story between Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez was started in early 2020. They made it official in the video for “Stuck With U” in May.

Dalton Gomez he is a former dancer and currently works as a real estate agent in a luxury real estate.

ph: getty images











Loading...
Advertisements
Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

489
News

Brad Pitt “destroyed” after new accusations of violence by Jolie – People
479
News

Angelina Jolie firefighter hunted by goons in the movie Those Who Wish Me Dead – Magazine
448
News

Queen Elizabeth “will no longer see Lilibet and Archie”
414
News

‘Bitcoin Family’ hides Bitcoin, Ethereum and Litecoin in Secret Vaults
393
News

Jennifer Lopez leaves the Gulf of Naples after Capri and Positano: she goes to Tuscany
366
News

Emily Ratajkowski, Heidi Klum, Angelina Jolie: that’s why Hollywood loves Italy
362
News

Angelina Jolie photo: what makes us so happy on the rooftops of Venice?
345
News

The Queen’s weapon against Harry and Meghan Markle: indifference
338
News

Music is in fashion: from Justin Bieber to Miley Cyrus, pop stars conquering fashion
337
News

Meghan Markle: here is the first photo of her daughter Lilibet Diana
To Top