Armored restrictions and borders: the Omicron variant is scary

The Omicron variant is ‘highly transmissible’ and requires ‘urgent action’. Thus the ministers of health of the G7. At the meeting of the G7 Health on the new variant Covid, Omicron, the ministers “praised South Africa’s exemplary work both in identifying the variant and in warning others “. In addition, ministers showed” strong support for the creation of an international pathogen surveillance network within the World Health Organization “.

Fundamental vaccines

The ministers in the final declaration “hyear recognized the strategic importance of ensuring access to vaccines, including “aiming for a” surge in “serum uptake” and the country’s willingness to receive and distribute Covid vaccines, provide operational assistance, carry out donation commitments and address vaccine misinformation, as well as support research and development. “A new vdertice is expected in December.

Europe, 33 cases in 8 countries

To date, a total of 33 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant have been reported in Europe. This was announced by the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control (Ecdc). The reports come from eight countries of the European Union and the European Economic Area: Austria, Belgium, Czech Republic, Denmark, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal. All confirmed cases have a history of travel to African countries, some of which have taken connecting flights to other destinations between Africa and Europe. All cases for which information on severity is available were asymptomatic or with mild symptoms. So far, no serious cases and no deaths have been reported among these cases. In addition, cases have been reported in seven non-European countries: Australia, Botswana, Canada, Hong Kong Special Administrative Region, Israel, South Africa, United Kingdom.

WHO: keep your guard up

“We defined it as worrying because all the teams around the world can get the maximum amount of information on this variant”: he told the microphones of France Info Sylvie Briand, director of the Department of Epidemic Risk Management to WHO, explaining the meaning of the statement from the World Health Organization. “It is important to have more information on this variant,” he explained. Sylvie Briand added that “not necessarily “greater contagiousness equates to greater danger: “most fragile people are vaccinated in Europe – he explained – on the epidemiological curves we see very well that even if there are many cases, the curve of deaths and hospitalizations remains much lower than what we had seen in the wave of 2020. That a variant is more transmissible does not mean it will be more virulent. “

The key is vaccines

As for the tools to combat these new variants, the director of the epidemic risks sector explained that “the new technologies to develop the new RNA messenger vaccines allow for faster preparation. From the moment we have the genetic sequence that needs to be used for the vaccine, we can shorten production times. It is very encouraging, it means that we are much more responsive than for other vaccines such as influenza, for which it takes about 6 months to produce the vaccines in series. Once we know the part of the antigen we want to put in the vaccine, we can produce it in large quantities. “

Armored restrictions and borders

The specter of yet another acceleration of the pandemic is causing restrictions and armored borders to return which it was hoped they had been archived after the annus horribilis of 2020. As in Israel and Morocco, which closed the borders, on the day the semi-lockdown came into force in the Netherlands. However, South Africa does not close, which however evaluates the hypothesis of a vaccination obligation. On the Omicron, scientists work to understand how it developed, how dangerous it is and how far it can bypass current vaccines. For South African doctors, who were the first to study it, the symptoms of the infected are “mild”, but its numerous mutations (perhaps 10, compared to 2 of the Delta and 3 of the Beta) make it a hybrid never seen before , and therefore worthy of the utmost attention.