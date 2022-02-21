Art Beach: Terror in the Riviera Maya: two men murdered in a luxurious restaurant in Tulum

Blood and terror have hit again this Saturday where it hurts the most. Two people were shot to death at the doors of a restaurant located in the coastal area of ​​Tulum, in the state of Quintana Roo, as confirmed by state authorities. The attack took place in the elegant Art Beach restaurant located at kilometer 7 of the Tulum-Bocapaila highway at the busiest time, Saturday at nine at night. A 24-year-old man was also injured in the attack and was left lying on the premises. According to the local press citing witnesses present at the establishment, a group of gunmen opened fire on the victims as they entered the restaurant. According to these first reports, at least 20 gunshots were heard.

The Quintana Roo State Prosecutor’s Office confirmed the facts and began the search for the murderers. “Two males lost their lives due to gunshots; One more identified as 24-year-old LAAC was injured. The search and tracking protocols were activated to identify the participants,” says the tweet from the Quintana Roo prosecutor’s office. The first line of investigation indicates that it is a settling of accounts between members of organized crime. From the way the bodies were lying near the entrance, one of the possibilities is that the gunmen had been waiting for their arrival at the Art Beach restaurant to kill them.

The Art Beach is one of the most elegant and expensive restaurants in Tulum. Located in front of the sea, it has a sophisticated menu of fusion food and in its space it usually combines art with the highest gastronomy. Its menu includes dishes such as Siberian sturgeon caviar, Totoaba with green beans at 750 pesos a plate or the vegetarian taco with Baba ghanoush at 450 pesos.

This Saturday’s attack joins a sad chain of killings and revenge that overflows the jewel of the Mexican Caribbean. In October last year, two foreigners were killed and three other tourists were injured after they were caught in the crossfire of a gang shootout in the tourist town.

The state police of Quintana Roo just inaugurated a new surveillance center in Cancun a few months ago. An imposing enclosure the size of half a football field where the intelligence and control tasks of the more than 2,000 cameras distributed by the State are centralized.

The new head of the Tulum municipal police, Óscar Alberto Aparicio, who has been in office for less than a month, recently attended an interview with EL PAÍS where he explained the steps taken to restore tranquility in Tulum. Aparicio was assigned to the intelligence department of the National Guard and among his first measures he decided to install more cameras, hire more police officers and raise their salaries by 20%.

The drug war has reached Tulum as it did other times with other jewels of national tourism, such as Playa del Carmen or Acapulco. The shootings and murders in its streets threaten to hit the main source of income of this municipality in the Riviera Maya. In the State of Quintana Roo, where Tulum is located, tourism accounts for 87% of GDP.

