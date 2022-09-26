Art with GPS or a unique way of drawing for cyclists and runners | Strava | MapMyRide | Nike Run Club | TECHNOLOGY

The technology at the service of art. A few weeks ago many were surprised by the awarding of a work made by a artificial intelligence, but it is not the only case in which an application is used to sketch a certain figure. GPS can also be used.

Janine Strong discovered this curious technique almost by chance. She was traveling on her bicycle, until she stopped and observed on her smartphone that the route she followed drew the shape of Girl with a Pearl Earring, one of the best-known paintings by Johannes Vermeer. She even inspired a movie starring Scarlett Johansson.

This is how he created the so-called “art with GPS” which consists of using the positioning application and traveling a different route that forms figures of birthday cakes, stars, birds or lions on the map. Janine Strong even has a website where she lists the figures she has walked.

According to The New York Times, Strong cycled almost 80 kilometers in South Brooklyn and used the Strava application. The hobby has grown in recent years and other fitness platforms such as Nike Run Club or MapMyRide are used.

But it is also mentioned that this is not the first time figures have been drawn on a map. In 2003, before the advent of smartphones, Jeremy Wood and Hugh Pryor used Garmin GPS devices to draw routes in the shape of butterflies and fish. “It’s not just about walking; you have to be looking at this device,” Pryor said in an interview.

Another case is that of Gustavo Lyra, who toured Rio Grande in Brazil, following a route in the shape of John Lennon’s face, and for his daughter’s fifth birthday he reproduced the image of Elsa from “Frozen”.