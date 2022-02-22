[Artículo] Will Final Fantasy Pixel Remaster come to Nintendo Switch?

Decades before the Switch release, nintendo and final-fantasy they were one of the strongest combinations in the industry. The first six installments of Squaresoft’s Final Fantasy, as we all know, were exclusive to systems of the big N. After saving the company from bankruptcy, the license was extended and, more than 30 years later, we continue to receive deliveries from it. However, the announcement of Final Fantasy Pixel Remasterthe revision of those works of NES and SNES, sidelined Nintendo and forgot about Switch. Today, more than half a year later and after a lot of noise from the fans, the six titles are available and from here we ask ourselves: do they have a place in the hybrid catalog?

One release to unite them all

Slightly modifying the well-known quote from The Lord of the ringsthe truth is this release would be a historic move for the system. Currently, the Nintendo console has five numbered installments of the saga to its credit (six if we count the Pocket Edition from Final Fantasy XV). With the hypothetical landing of the pixel-remaster, Nintendo Switch would go on to have almost the entire main line of final-fantasy. This possibility, for many, would be a compelling reason to take over the big N system. After all, the trick of portability would play in your favor.

In addition to the latter, Many of those who grew up with Nintendo grew up with final-fantasy. Before the Square license and the Japanese company parted ways, both cooperated for years creating unforgettable stories. Therefore, although it took a while for them to cross their destinations again, events like Sephiroth’s arrival at Smash Bros Ultimate showed that “where there was fire, ashes remain”. This situation, added to the landing of historic deliveries such as the seventh and eighth, have made the followers see possible the arrival of the classics to the hybrid. However, at least for the moment, it is not even known if we are talking about a real possibility.

final-fantasy has a special bond with Nintendo and Switch

When the big N announced that it would release miniature revisions of the NES and SNES, Square’s franchise was there at the foot of the canyon. With the first and sixth installments, respectively, on Nintendo consoles, the Japanese developer showed that had an important gap in the legend of the company. With Nintendo Switch, as we have seen over the years, they have removed the thorn from launch your biggest games on big N systems. Final Fantasy VII, IX or X, for example, can be enjoyed on Nintendo consoles thanks to the hybrid. Thus, It would be a shame if we didn’t get to have the pixel-remaster.

Although Square Enix advertised them as “the ultimate experience”, this is another revision of their hackneyed classics. In addition to its presence on the NES and SNES, other Nintendo systems such as the GBA or DS can also boast have had the first six deliveries in their ranks. However, this, for the moment, seems to be insufficient reason for a Square Enix that does not comment on the hypothetical launch on Nintendo Switch. With all the titles already available on PC and mobile, it would be a shame if, just like it happens with chrono trigger, remained exclusive to these systems. In the end, regardless of Switch, final-fantasy is who he is because of his history with Nintendo.

And you, would you like to be able to play the pixel-remaster of the first six installments in the hybrid? Do you think this possibility will happen? We read you in the comments.