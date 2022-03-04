Artificial intelligence and medical diagnostic imaging

Francisco Ivorra, president of Asisa.

have organized the course "Artificial Intelligence applied to medical diagnosis by imaging", which were held at the HLA Universitario Moncloa hospital.

Through the different sessions, the attendees have been able to lay the foundations of a profile professional highly demanded by companies and research centersknow the key concepts of clinical diagnosis and statistical analysis, and know the keys to access the market of medical technologies and innovation.

In addition, they have been able to see first-hand the Proto research platform, with which Transmural Biotech develops its algorithms. David Fernandez, founding partner of Transmural; Carlos Lopez, IT manager and researcher; and david crownedan expert in biomedical engineering, have been in charge of the presentations in which they have analyzed the basic concepts of application of AI in the field of medicine.

In collaboration with the medical institutions that provide images, Transmural Biotech develops algorithms capable of diagnosing through imagesa wide range of diseases and pathologies, allowing a personalized medicine, economical, non-invasive and efficient. It currently has three products to help diagnosis in the areas of dermatology (quantusSKIN), ophthalmology (quantusGL) and maternal-fetal (quantusFLM), while participating in several research projects related to breast cancer, osteoporosis or diabetic retinopathy).

After the good response in the announcement of this first edition of the course, which demonstrates the interest that exists in this type of training and the importance of giving seminars and courses that analyze the contribution of AI in the medical field, Transmural has organized a new face-to-face call to be held in April. Registration is now open and can be done directly through its website.