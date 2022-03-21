A model of Artificial Intelligence (AI) It took less than six hours for drug development to invent 40,000 potentially lethal molecules, after a group of researchers sought to show how easily this technology can turn against humans.

The disturbing research was published in the journal Nature Machine Intelligence and in it the scientists revealed how easy it was to modify the AI ​​to become a “bad actor”.

“I don’t want to be alarmist by saying there’s going to be AI-driven chemical warfare. I don’t think that’s going to be the case right now. I don’t think that’s going to be the case anytime soon. But it’s something that’s starting to become a possibility”warned one of the researchers.

At a biological weapons control conference it was reported that AI invented possible chemical weapons similar to one of the most dangerous nerve agents of all time, VX, a tasteless and odorless nerve agent.

A larger dose can cause convulsions and can even prevent a person from taking a full breath and even the smallest drop of this agent can cause a human being to sweat and have convulsions.

“We looked at a lot of the structures of these newly generated molecules. And a lot of them looked like VX and other warfare agents, and we even found some that were generated from the model that were actual chemical warfare agents,” Urbina said.

“These were generated from the model that had never seen these chemical warfare agents. So we knew we were in the right space here and it was making molecules that made sense because some of them had been made before,” he explained.

The biggest thing that jumped out at the start was that many of the compounds generated were predicted to actually be more toxic than VX. And the reason it’s surprising is because VX is basically one of the most powerful compounds known. Which means you need a very, very, very small amount to be lethal,” he said. Fabio Urbina, main author of the articleto TheVerge.

Fear that this technology will fall into the wrong hands

Urbina explained that the 40,000 chemical weapons created by AI “are predictions that we haven’t verified, and we certainly don’t want to verify that ourselves.” “But the predictive models are generally pretty good. So even if there are a lot of false positives, we’re afraid there are some more potent molecules out there.”

The scientists in charge were ordered to withhold specific details about how they managed to turn the “well-behaved” AI into an “evil” version, reported The New York Postfor prevent it from being used in acts of terrorism or acts of war.

“For me, the concern was how easy it was to do. Many of the things we use are freely available,” the researcher said.

The scientist said it took the team a long time to decide whether this discovery should be published: “We looked around, and nobody was really talking about it. But at the same time, we didn’t want to give bad actors the idea.”

“At the end of the day, we decided we wanted to get ahead of this. Because if it’s possible for us to do it, it is likely that some adversary agent somewhere is already thinking about it or will think about it in the future. By then, our technology may have progressed even beyond what we can do now,” he said.

“I don’t want to sound too sensational about this, but it’s quite easy for someone to replicate what we did,” said Urbina, who explained that many of the chemical compounds used by the AI ​​to create these weapons are publicly available.