Artists who have been killed by their fans

Over the years, different celebrities have been victims of their success, to the point of costing them their own lives due to the obsession that “their fans” had with them.

John Lennon

who was a co-founder of the Beatlesone of the most important groups in the music industry, going through the phase of soloist in the 70s and 80s until the moment of his death. Was assassinated by David Chapman, who declared himself a great fan of the artist. That night of December 8, 1980Chapman approached Lennon for an autograph when he was shot in the driveway of The Dakotabuilding where John lived with Yoko.

Selena

The singer is from the greatest exponents of Latin music worldwide and during his career, the queen of Tex-Mex he knew how to win over his audience throughout his career due to his charisma and his positive attitude with his fans. Yolanda Saldivar she was the president of her fan club for years, which led her to meet Selena herself and gain her trust, to the point of becoming the director of Selena’s boutiques in early 1994 and later her registered agent. However, due to problems with the boutiques there was a confrontation between the two and after months of legal issues, restrictions and Yolanda’s visible obsession with Selena, on March 31, 1995 after having an argument Saldívar shot Selena, where moments later due to blood loss he lost his life.

gianni versace

Who was an Italian fashion designer and the founder of the brand versaceachieved worldwide success for being one of the pioneers in relating fashion to the music industry by designing for artists such as Eric Clapton, Duran Duran, Madonna, Cher or Elton John. Andrew Cunanan he was the one who killed the designer with two shots on July 15, 1997 in Florida. Although I wasn’t considered a fan of the designer, a report of Vanity Fair of 1997, described that both would have met at the disco colossus and according to the FBI reports and in the words of the former head of the FBI’s child abuse and murder unit “although Versace was not ‘personally symbolic’, he was the wealthy homosexual, with a life of success and a public acceptance that Andrew Cunanan could never have”.

Christina Grimmie

The winner of the sixth season from the American music talent show The Voicewas a singer who before achieving success on television She was already famous for uploading covers of popular songs to YouTube reaching 2 million subscribers on your channel. On June 10, 2016 While the singer was giving an autograph signing in Orlando, she was injured by a weapon by Kevin James Loibl, who considered himself a fan of hers.

​ Rebecca Schaeffer

The actress was known for her role in the sitcom My Sister Family and was one of the last candidates to take the main role in the film Pretty Woman, However Due to his hasty death, the role fell into the hands of Julia Roberts. Her death caused shock because she was murdered on July 18, 1989 by Robert John Bardwho had been harassing her for 3 years sending letters and declaring himself a big fan of hers.

