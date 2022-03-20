As emergency subsides, Nevada cuts reporting on COVID

This note was translated into Spanish and edited for clarity from a English Version.

Amid the slowing spread of COVID-19 and the fewest new cases in Nevada in nearly a year, state health officials announced Thursday that the state will reduce the frequency with which it reports data on COVID-19. 19.

With this change, Nevada joins a list of at least 34 states in the US that no longer report daily COVID-19 data.

Citing changes in guidance issued by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), local health officials announced a series of changes to the data reporting system, including a weekly update every Wednesday instead of of daily.

“Just as the COVID-19 pandemic has evolved over time, the public health response has also evolved in response to both changes within the virus and in how we measure community and healthcare impacts,” state epidemiologist Melissa Peek-Bullock said during a call with reporters Thursday.

State Biostatistician Kyra Morgan called current data reporting “outdated,” noting that metrics like test positivity rates are no longer practical tools because home test results are not reported, distorting the data. .

“COVID is becoming endemic … it will persist in our communities at some level,” Morgan said. “The definition of something becoming endemic lends itself to this kind of weekly surveillance, where we’re not necessarily raising a big alarm because we’re seeing cases on the rise.”

The changes are being implemented in conjunction with local health authorities and took effect this week.

Over the next several weeks, we will be adjusting our Nevada Coronavirus data section to reflect changes at the state level. Until we publish our updated page, the data displayed may not be up to date.

In the meantime, you can visit the state’s COVID-19 dashboard.