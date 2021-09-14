As ‘exhausted’ bears sell Bitcoin at a loss, analysts predict an imminent bull run From CoinTelegraph

by
Loading...
Advertisements


As ‘exhausted’ bears sell Bitcoin at a loss, analysts predict an impending bull run

New data confirms that this week the bears of (BTC) are “exhausted” and are even trading at a loss.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Philip Swift, analyst of the Decentrader trading suite, identified an uptrend in the spent output profit ratio (SOPR).

Bitcoin bears short on FUD The SOPR, a classic metric for determining among other things oversold periods in Bitcoin markets, last week provided the first buy signal since July.

Read the full text on Cointelegraph

Loading...
Advertisements
Responsibility: Fusion Media would like to remind you that the data contained in this website is not necessarily real-time nor accurate. All CFDs (stocks, indexes, futures) and Forex prices are not provided by exchanges but rather by market makers, and so prices may not be accurate and may differ from the actual market price, meaning prices are indicative and not appropriate for trading purposes. Therefore Fusion Media doesn`t bear any responsibility for any trading losses you might incur as a result of using this data.

Fusion Media or anyone involved with Fusion Media will not accept any liability for loss or damage as a result of reliance on the information including data, quotes, charts and buy / sell signals contained within this website. Please be fully informed regarding the risks and costs associated with trading the financial markets, it is one of the riskiest investment forms possible.

Loading...
Advertisements

Leave a Comment

© 2021 D1SoftBall News | All Rights Reserved.