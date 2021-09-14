As ‘exhausted’ bears sell Bitcoin at a loss, analysts predict an imminent bull run From CoinTelegraph



As ‘exhausted’ bears sell Bitcoin at a loss, analysts predict an impending bull run



New data confirms that this week the bears of (BTC) are “exhausted” and are even trading at a loss.

In a tweet posted on Tuesday, Philip Swift, analyst of the Decentrader trading suite, identified an uptrend in the spent output profit ratio (SOPR).

Bitcoin bears short on FUD The SOPR, a classic metric for determining among other things oversold periods in Bitcoin markets, last week provided the first buy signal since July.

