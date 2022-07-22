As in parade, Natalie Portman arrives at the premiere of Thor with a luxurious red minidress

Natalie Portman drew gasps during her parade down the red carpet at the premiere Thor: Love and Thunder in London.

She arrived at the gala dressed in a luxurious and eye-catching scarlet red look from Diorsame that highlighted his worked image and eternal youth.

mighty thor in the new installment of the franchise, she wore a couture dress with a low neckline strapless with a puffed skirt and draped details on the waist; she added a pair of red stiletto sandals, with thin straps at the ankles and over the instep.

combined the outfits with a huge red floral headdress on her hair styled in a high braided bun, as well as discreet silver rings and fresh manicure.

Photo: AFP

She flaunted her beauty with a defined face with light makeup that gave her skin a porcelain effect, blush slightly pink, shadows on the eyelids, crimson red lipstick and a thin cat eyes

The celebrity, 41, posed with her husband Benjamin Millepied, 45, and was later joined by the rest of the cast, including the director of Thor: Love and Thunder and boyfriend of Rita prays, Taika Waititi.

Natalie Portman made a huge comeback in her role as Jane Foster turned into nothing more and nothing less than Mighty Thor.

Photo: AP

Shortly after the revelation of the first images, the 40-year-old actress caused a whole conversation on social networks for her stellar participation, but above all for the toned physique you worked on to become your own version of Odin’s son.

In an interview he had with Jimmy Fallon On his late night show, the star of Black Swan noted that the training and preparation routines were complicated and he had trouble adapting to them; however, the time off from the pandemic helped her work primarily on eating and preparing her body for exercise.

For the last few weeks, Portman has been keeping busy working on the promotional tours and special screenings of the new film in which he stars with Chris Hemsworthboth in the United States and the United Kingdom.

It is also in full collaboration with Martha Kaufmannco-creator of friendsto adapt a novel by Karen Joy Fowler, Natalie will reportedly produce and star in the adaptation, according to the DailyMail.

Other new projects include the miniseries called We Are All Completely Beside Ourselves.

MA