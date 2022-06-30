AS Roma could announce the arrival of Cristiano Ronaldo on… – Sport.fr

Proposed by Jorge Mendes to AS Roma, Cristiano Ronaldo could well join José Mourinho’s band. La Louve is really trying to enlist him and could formalize his arrival on July 7th.

Under the colors of the Reds Devils at Manchester United, Cristiano Ronaldo did not manage to carry an entire workforce to seek qualification in the Champions League, however expected and hoped for at the start of the season. A fixed objective which has not been achieved and which would be prohibitive in the future of the Portuguese. Since the season has come to an end, he has been announced everywhere except at Manchester United. A possibility that is growing over the weeks as the rumor bringing him to AS Roma has been confirmed by Angelo Di Livio, former player of the Louve.

Anxious to find a new base for his player, Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, would have offered his services to many teams across the continent, including José Mourinho’s AS Roma. Since then, the Roman team would work internally to try to validate the arrival of the Portuguese star. Angelo Di Livio claims that the Wolf is now seeking to enlist the 37-year-old Portuguese with a specific date set this summer for his arrival: “ From what I’ve heard over the past few days, Roma are really trying to sign Cristiano Ronaldo and July 7 could be the date when his signing will be announced. “, he declared in remarks relayed by Fichajes.net.