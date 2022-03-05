Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis raise money for refugees from Ukraine

There are many public figures who have reacted in recent days to the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, as well as the bombings that have killed a high number of civilians in that country. Among them, the actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

On February 24, Russia ordered the advance of its military troops on Ukraine, generating an unprecedented war conflict. At the same time, the missile offensive coordinated from Moscow has shaped the largest interstate attack in Europe from the WWII.

The events have generated the solidarity reaction of celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis who decided to open an account GoFundMe to help displaced people from Ukraine.

This week, the United Nations Organization (UN)reported that the number of displaced Ukrainians exceeded one million people.

