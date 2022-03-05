Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis raise money for refugees from Ukraine

There are many public figures who have reacted in recent days to the invasion of Russian troops in Ukraine, as well as the bombings that have killed a high number of civilians in that country. Among them, the actors Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis.

On February 24, Russia ordered the advance of its military troops on Ukraine, generating an unprecedented war conflict. At the same time, the missile offensive coordinated from Moscow has shaped the largest interstate attack in Europe from the WWII.

The events have generated the solidarity reaction of celebrities such as Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis who decided to open an account GoFundMe to help displaced people from Ukraine.

This week, the United Nations Organization (UN)reported that the number of displaced Ukrainians exceeded one million people.

read also



Airbnb in Ukraine: people from all over the world do not stop booking apartments in Kiev







United Nations: There are more than 1.3 million refugees from Ukraine after Russia’s invasion





The collection of Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis for Ukraine

In just one day, the actors raised more than 6.8 million dollars for the displaced people from Ukraine.

In fact, Mila Kunis was born in the Ukrainian town of Chernivtsi in 1983.. Then she moved to the United States in 1991.

Through a video posted on Instagram, Mila Kunis expressed: “I have always considered myself an American, a proud American… But today, I have never been more proud to be Ukrainian. The events that have unfolded in Ukraine are devastating. There is no place in this world for this kind of unjust attack on humanity.”

Ashton Kutcher, for his part, indicated that the money raised would be destined for the displaced in Ukraine. “The main challenge right now is logistics. We need to get housing and get supplies and resources to the area. I have never been more proud to be married to a Ukrainian,” he concluded.