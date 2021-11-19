AST / ODG / USSI, Barone’s sentence is unacceptable

After the words spoken to our microphones by the purple dg Joe Barone who also brought up the journalists, the press associations, ODG, USSI and AST, arrived. Here is the note:

“Yes, when the club was in crisis, journalists were ready to kill Fiorentina“The unfortunate sentence, a genuine rant, is part of a statement released today, Friday 19 November 2021, by the general manager of Fiorentina, Joe Barone, talking about the present and the future of the company. An unacceptable and unspeakable phrase, which the Tuscan Press Association, the Tuscan Order of Journalists, the Tuscan Group of Sports Journalists-Ussi, strongly reject because it does not reflect the behavior, and above all the ethics and ethics of those who professionally inform.

In a very delicate moment, in which journalists find themselves on the front line every day, often attacked, insulted and threatened, Barone’s words risk provoking new, useless tension. For this Ast, Odg and Ussi ask the president of Fiorentina, Rocco Commisso, to distance yourself from the sentence of the general manager, which should to apologize for having said it. “