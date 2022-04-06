Health

At 10.3% the positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico | Agencies

The positivity rate for covid-19 in Puerto Rico increased to 10.3%, the Department of Health reported today.

Meanwhile, the agency did not report new deaths from covid-19, so the death toll remains at 4,171 since the pandemic began in March 2020.

It was indicated that 51 people are hospitalized, three more patients than in the past 24 hours. They are divided into 42 adult and nine pediatric patients.

“If you have a positive diagnosis for covid-19 and pre-existing health conditions, there are several medications that your doctor can prescribe,” Salud mentioned on its social networks.


Accelerates community transmission of covid-19 on the Island

At the moment, the agency has not reported the average number of molecular and antigen tests performed. This information will be updated on the portal at 12:00 pm

Pending to elvocero.com for the expansion of this story.

