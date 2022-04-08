at 49, this fake that could have been totally true!

As an international superstar, The Rock has obviously been the subject of many April Fools’ Day jokes this week. And while some were hilarious, others were much more realistic and easy to believe. One of them could have been totally true.

Every year, on the first of April, all information must be taken with a grain of salt. Indeed, on this day when jokes are in order, many sites compete in ingenuity to trap their readers with articles as wacky as they are funny. If you are an avid reader, you may have thought that Francis Ngannou was fully capable of lifting adult elephants.

But everyone is not in the exaggeration for April Fools, some decide to release news that is very close to the real world. For example, the English site Generation Iron Fitness Network decided to take on the legend Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, releasing a new more than likely. They made believe that the actor was going to get into bodybuilding competitions.

The Rock won’t get into bodybuilding

It seems that the ultra-muscular actor Dwayne Johnson has developed such a passion for bodybuilding that he will take to the biggest stages for bodybuilding competitions. He officially announced his desire to participate in a competition before the end of 2022. He spoke during a visit to Hawaii, but he has not yet made an official announcement on social networks.

At 49, The Rock still has an athletic body, with perfectly defined muscles, and he follows an almost military training regimen. As he has explained several times, he trains 6 days a week, 4 hours a day, which makes a grand total of 24 hours a week in the gym. If we add to this a perfect diet, we indeed obtain a potential competitor in bodybuilding.

But the highest paid actor on the planet probably has better things to do than to get into such competitions, he who is at the head of many businesses. For example, he concluded a lucrative partnership with the UFC, he must be available for Hollywood, among other pursuits. On the other hand, if he wanted to, he could actually take the bodybuilding world by storm.

Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is busy enough to get into more competitions of bodybuilding. It is the specialists in the discipline who must be happy, since the actor could have won everything on the international scene.