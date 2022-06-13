Entertainment

At 64, that’s how beautiful Marco Antonio Solís’ first wife is today

Marco Antonio Solis is one of the most traditional singers of regional music in Mexico. Throughout his career, his songs have crossed the language barrier, so they have been sung by people from all over the planet. Regarding his personal life the buki lives a great present with his daughters and his wife Christian Salaspopularly known as Christy Solis.

Beatriz Adriana is one of the most important singers in Mexico.

However, to the surprise of many, Marco Antonio Solis He was married in his youth to the Mexican singer and actress Beatrice Adriana. She is the mother of his eldest daughter Beatrice Solis who follows in the footsteps of his parents in Aztec regional music. The singer of the song “If you had not gone” He currently has a great relationship with Betty.

