At 64, that’s how beautiful Marco Antonio Solís’ first wife is today

Marco Antonio Solis is one of the most traditional singers of regional music in Mexico. Throughout his career, his songs have crossed the language barrier, so they have been sung by people from all over the planet. Regarding his personal life the buki lives a great present with his daughters and his wife Christian Salaspopularly known as Christy Solis.

Beatriz Adriana is one of the most important singers in Mexico.

However, to the surprise of many, Marco Antonio Solis He was married in his youth to the Mexican singer and actress Beatrice Adriana. She is the mother of his eldest daughter Beatrice Solis who follows in the footsteps of his parents in Aztec regional music. The singer of the song “If you had not gone” He currently has a great relationship with Betty.

The artist Beatrice Adriana She was married for four years, from 1983 to 1987. As for the reasons for the divorce, according to sources close to the couple, she got tired of the infidelities on the part of Mark Antony. At that moment the buki enjoyed great popularity for leading the group the bukis.

A few hours ago, the singer’s mother Beatrice Solis shared in his feed of his official account Instagram a video where you can see how beautiful she currently looks at 64 years old. In addition, the talented singer took the opportunity to send a message to her thousands of fans. Next to the video you can read the sentence: “Remembering that I love you.”