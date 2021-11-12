“At home I have tapes with his commentary” – Corriere.it

from Marco Bonarrigo

Giuseppe, the rowing champion with his brother Carmine protagonist of some unforgettable commentaries by Galeazzi. “I saw your daughter Susanna two weeks ago, the disease seemed to be improving ..”

President of the Rowing Federation since 2013, but also an absolute myth of the discipline and blue sport, Giuseppe Abbagnale (together with his brother Carmine and the helmsman Giuseppe Di Capua, with whom he won two Olympic golds and seven world titles) was the sporting hero sung with greater enthusiasm by Giampiero Galeazzi, who passed away today at the age of 75.

President Abbagnale, who was Giampiero Galeazzi for you?



«A well-rounded character, competent and with overwhelming sympathy: he was not just a voice in rowing but our sport represented a natural location for him. He knew its virtues, its problems, he knew how much effort and willpower it required ».

Did he keep his commentary?



«At home, Carmine and I have a long collection of Betamax and Vhs cassettes and vintage players. In our time they were the only memory medium: today we find everything on Youtube but for us those are historical artifacts ».

Which commentary are you most attached to?



«Giampiero commented on almost all of our matches, but I would say that the commentary of the Seoul Games is the one that has remained in the collective and personal memory. But I also remember the many World Cups played, those won but also those lost and even in those cases he was very good at narrating the defeats and in understanding and explaining why he was lost: he knew how to decode the value of a defeat and what was behind it ».

What was the relationship between you?

«At the time we saw each other very often, in the competition and training fields and we continued to see each other even after. Until his retirement we went on TV frequently with him. We met regularly until the lockdown began, two or three times a year at sporting events, on TV, at the presentation of his book, at the elective assemblies of the federation he considered his home. He gladly attended the competitions at the federal center of Piediluco ».

Was he following his health problems?



“Constantly through his daughter Susanna: two weeks we met at a race on the Tiber and she reassured me about my father’s improvements. But today I get news that leaves me baffled. Certainly he will have fought: Giampiero was a rower inside, a fighter by nature ».