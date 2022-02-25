At least 23 FARC dissidents die after operation in Arauca

Cauca and Nariño, besieged by armed groups and drug traffickers 2:24

(CNN Spanish) — In Colombia, at least 23 FARC dissidents died during an operation carried out this Thursday by the Army, the National Navy, the Colombian Air Force and the National Police in the department of Arauca, according to a government statement.

The authorities also captured five people during the operation that was carried out in the municipality of Puerto Rondón.

According to information from the Government, alias ‘Arturo’, leader of the tenth structure of the FARC and “determiner of the car bomb attack in Saravena”, perished during this event.

On January 20, the explosion of a car bomb left at least one dead and five injured in the city of Saravena. The explosion also affected more than 100 commercial establishments, public entities and homes.

“It is important to emphasize that on January 20, the same Minister (of Defense) Molano had revealed the offer of a reward of 500 million pesos (about US $ 128,000) for information that would allow to find the whereabouts of alias ‘Arturo’ , so that the public force could persecute him, subdue him and make him pay for the crimes committed against the residents of Arauca”, explains the text.

The Colombian department of Arauca shares a border with Venezuela.