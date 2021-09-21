At Quiet Place II, the video of the challenge in an anechoic chamber

At Quiet Place II arrives on DVD, Blu-ray ™ and in the 4K Ultra HD ™ steelbook version, and presents us for the occasion a unique challenge, that of living live the challenge of silence that characterizes the film. As you can see in the video below, some journalists and influencers have been involved in an original experience, experiencing firsthand an anechoic chamber:

The film written and directed by John Krasinski, produced by Michael Bay and starring the Golden Globe winner Emily Blunt and the new entry Cillian Murphy, will finally arrive from 23 September on the home market, distributed by Koch Media for Paramount Home Entertainment. The movie collection of the two films of the franchise on Blu-ray ™ and DVD will also be available on the market.

Thanks to the collaboration with the Acoustics Laboratory of the Energy Department of the Politecnico di Milano, the selected guests were able to enter the room anechoic (from the Greek: echo-free), usually not open to the public. It is a totally isolated environment, soundproofed and structured in such a way as to inhibit the reflection of acoustic signals on the walls as much as possible: a truly surprising experience because in this place the reverberation of the sound is canceled and the sounds we are used to are perceived in a different way. . Journalists and influencers, in addition to experiencing totally new and not always comfortable sensations, were also involved – as in the film – in a “completely silent” challenge: make a unboxing of the Steelbook version of A Quiet Place II trying to make as little noise as possible, while a sophisticated acoustic volume meter detected the decibels. And as in the film, making no noise turned out to be a far from easy undertaking.

As is known, Even in the sequel to the 2018 film, despite new threats looming on the horizon, the protagonists must continue to remain silent in order not to attract the attention of the monstrous creatures that become extremely aggressive and attack as soon as they hear a sound.

Synopsis:

Following the latest tragic events, the Abbot family (Emily Blunt, Millicent Simmonds, Noah Jupe) must now face the terror of the outside world as they continue their struggle for survival while still maintaining silence. Forced to venture into the unknown, they soon realize that creatures chasing sound aren’t the only threats lurking beyond the sandy path.

