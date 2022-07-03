At the Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC): Ceaese announces his first show in New York

The Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) will return to presence and set its new version between July 6 to 9 in New York, where Ceaese will offer shows to present his latest album.

Ceaese continues to mark an agenda of milestones in the context of the promotion of his new album “Tigre”. After its successful passage through Lollapalooza Chile 2022: Creamfields and Ritual, it now announces its participation in the important conference where it brings together important representatives of the music industry, with a lineup of artists including Zoe Gotusso, Carla Morrison, Entrópica, Rubio, among others.

This presentation in the US will be the prelude to the publication of new Ceaese material, which will be available in the coming weeks.

About the album “Tiger”.

“Tigre” is the result of mature and calm, and also vertiginous, work by Ceaese and his team during the pandemic. Like the successful “Utopía”, it features many collaborations, experimental sounds and a central creative concept that ties everything together.

In 18 songs, the energy, the leap from cat to tiger, can be seen from beginning to end throughout the album, which will even have a vinyl version, recovering idealism and romanticism to leave a permanent legacy of his career.

The concept of the album alludes to the cat, the Ceaese logo, his own design that has accompanied him for years, makes the evolution of this musician, producer and visual artist understandable, in a logical step that consolidates his career, the same as has shown by always going beyond the conventional, setting trends, for more than 15 years on the scene, collaborating and opening spaces, sowing and making paths.

On this plate, Ceaese summons several friends and referents of national urban music where they collaborate on several songs: Soulfia, Polimá Westcoast, Kid Poison, Schuster, Seamoon, Killua97, Harry Nach, Bronko Yotte, Tommy Boysen, Elisama, Gianluca, el The result is a work full of nuances, where Cea also performs solo in some passages.