At the Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC): Ceaese announces his first show in New York

The Latin Alternative Music Conference (LAMC) will return to presence and set its new version between July 6 to 9 in New York, where Ceaese will offer shows to present his latest album.

Ceaese continues to mark an agenda of milestones in the context of the promotion of his new album “Tigre”. After its successful passage through Lollapalooza Chile 2022: Creamfields and Ritual, it now announces its participation in the important conference where it brings together important representatives of the music industry, with a lineup of artists including Zoe Gotusso, Carla Morrison, Entrópica, Rubio, among others.

