At work possible Green Pass base with tampon for over 50: the calendar of reopening

The Government evaluates the replacement of the reinforced Green pass at work for the over 50s with the basic Green Pass, ie undergoing a quick swab every two days.

Turn on notifications to receive updates on

The infections in recent days have returned to increase in some Regions, even if in parallel hospitalizations are not registering an increase. The latest data from the coronavirus bulletin show 48,483 new infections (yesterday 60,191) out of 433,961 molecular and antigenic swabs carried out, compared to 531,194 the previous day. The victims are 156, 184 yesterday. The positivity rate is 11.17%, compared to 11.3% yesterday. On the other hand, 563 patients were admitted to intensive care, 29 less than in the previous 24 hours in the balance between entries and exits.

“There is a slight increase in infections, not only in Italy but also in other European countries”stressed the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri, “However, it is not significant until we see an increase in hospitalizations, which for now is not there”. This increase “it is probably due to the sub-variants of Omicron, of which one is more widespread than Omicron itself. And it occurs above all among the unvaccinated, in all age groups, mainly adolescents. The increased circulation does not translate into an increase in hospitalizations. – said Sileri – so the situation is frankly under control. “

The state of emergency for the pandemic will end on March 31st. When can the Super Green Pass requirement at work be eliminated for over 50s? For now, the government is not biasing on a date, but it is likely that from 1 April the measures in force for now will be phased out gradually. However, the obligation of the green certificate, which proves vaccination or recovery from the infection, will not be among the first to fall.

Covid Campania, today 5,233 infections and 13 deaths: bulletin of Thursday 10 March 2022

The executive is however evaluating a first easing, with the replacement of the reinforced Green pass, which could give way to the simple one, the one that is obtained even with a simple buffer. Today, in fact, the Undersecretary for Health Andrea Costa said that the vaccination obligation for the over 50 age group will be in effect until June 15and therefore also the penalty of 100 euros for those who are not vaccinated, but “we are evaluating the opportunity to anticipate the possibility for the over 50s to go to work with the basic Green Pass, ie taking a quick swab every two days”.

After the delays of the past few weeks, the Ministry of Health has sent the tax codes of the over fifty-year-olds in default to the Revenue Agency. The ministry led by Speranza has already sent 100,000 tax codes a day, exceeding 600,000 reports. Further investigations by the Revenue Agency will then be necessary before sending the fines. A procedure, according to the Revenue Agency, which will take time.

From tomorrow 10 March first reopening

The roadmap for the reopening foresees a journey in stages: “There will be situations in which the Green Pass will no longer be needed, for example for bars, restaurants and other outdoor venues. Then we will proceed gradually and by June we will have a scenario that will allow us to reach summer without restrictions”Costa said.

From tomorrow, Thursday 10 march, it will again be possible to visit relatives in the hospital for 45 minutes a day. In addition, again from tomorrow, it will be possible to resume eating and drinking at events, cinemas, stadiums, theaters, concerts, entertainment and live music venues, stadiums and sports halls.