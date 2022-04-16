ATS Brianza: 46 new general practitioners ‘trained’

The three-year training period for 46 trainee doctors concluded

ATS awarded them the diploma of general practitioner

LECCO – There are 46 General Practitioners in the three-year period 2018/21 who graduated on 14 and 15 April after having reached the end of the specific training course promoted by the ATS Brianza center, for the provinces of Monza and Lecco.

The trainees of the General Medicine course discussed their final paper concluding the training course. The students, of which 13 from the ASST Lecco area, in these 3 years they have spent more than 4,800 hours in clinical, outpatient and theory practice.

“The newly graduated doctors are the first to have spent the entire three-year period in the ATS Brianza campus – underlines dr. Carmelo Scarcella, General Manager of ATS Brianza – it was a new path for our agency that worked in a coordinated way with the three Asst of Monza Lecco and Brianza. These doctors, trained in the provinces of Monza and Lecco, we hope that they choose to stay in our territory to carry out their new profession by exploiting the relationships born in recent years with ATS and ASST “.

“Of course – continues dr. Scarcella – the three-year training period made it possible to prepare young doctors also through a professionalizing path, with an already important knowledge of the territory and its dynamics; a wealth of experience also increased by the commitment that many of these doctors have already put in place in these years of pandemic “.

“The training of General Practitioners is fundamental – explains dr.ssa Gabriella Levato, Didactic Coordinator of the ATS Brianza training center – and in this three-year period there has been an important change, passing from academic training to professional training; I would like to underline the fruitful collaboration and interconnection between the various ATS departments, in particular between the training center and the primary care department, which allows doctors to be trained in the field, on the territory, immediately relating to all the structures present in order to respond more appropriately to the needs of citizens “.

In the meantime he continuedor the three-year courses 2019/2022 with 51 students and 2020/2023 with 23 students and the entry of the next three-year period 2021/2024 is expected.