Aubameyang, the missing piece for Barcelona to have an explosive attack

BARCELONA — Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang arrived at Barcelona later than expected but seems to have done so in time to leave his mark on the Barça club.

The Gabonese international was a star at Arsenal when he was on the agenda in January 2020, his signing not materializing for the 60 million dollars demanded by the Gunners and which caused him to finally arrive at the Camp Nou Martin Braithwaite from Leganés for 21 million.

This Sunday the Danish striker, ten goals in 57 games, watched from the bench the display of an unleashed Aubameyang, who had already scored a hat-trick with Arsenal on his first visit, once again enjoyed an afternoon to remember, scoring a colossal first goal that opened the scoring, making it 0-3 in a shot at will after winning the position with unusual intelligence and even touching the ball in Pedri’s great goal that closed the win.

It made Aubameyang think in the derby against Espanyol that he was far from his best form and did not show what was expected in his debut as a starter against Napoli… But he arrived in Valencia and broke out in the best way, as Xavi hoped to become in the last rider of a forward that, still waiting for Memphis Depay and Ansu Fati, begins to be as explosive as expected.

Aubameyang celebrates with Gavi. Quality Sport Images/Getty Images

Barça did not score four goals in the League away from the Camp Nou since the 1-6 with which they beat Real Sociedad in March 2021 and it was against Real itself, in the premiere of the championship (4-2), the last time that the azulgrana team had scored so many goals. What things are, if 21 shots were needed to score a single goal against Napoli, this Sunday six between sticks were enough (two more than Thursday) to score four goals and, alongside Aubameyang, discover that offensive power that is it means to the azulgrana team.

The Gabonese international arrived at the club in the company of Ferran Torres and Adama, whose landing at Barça had already given signs of optimism, and joined a squad in which Luuk de Jong, the player furthest from the style, had already joined won the favor of the public and convinced the coach of his worth and Braithwaite remains as another resource.





And with the drive of the youngsters Abde and Jutglà, as well as the ability of midfielders such as Pedri or De Jong, who are stepping more and more into the opposite area and showing their good judgment in the shot…

Days of flowers and others of thorns are the stars of the season for this Barça that seeks its way harassed by irregularity. And that in Mestalla he found the magnificence of the last to arrive to give himself a boost in morale. Aubameyang arrived late at Barça… But on time.