Auctions, Picasso sees everyone from above. Las Vegas at your feet! Amazing numbers

11 works by Pablo Picasso sold at auction for a value of 110 million dollars

Record auction the one held in the last few hours a Las Vegas. 11 works of Picasso, specifically nine paintings and two ceramic sculptures that cover a span of time spanning 50 years of the great artist.

Directly from London, Oliver Barker – president of Sotheby’s led (for the first time flying out of New York) without hesitation a memorable auction in just 45 minutes. Pure adrenaline. It all took place in the ballroom Monet of the Bellagio, the most famous casino hotel ever.

Modeled on the image of Villa Serbelloni on Lake Como, the Bellagio he is also known for one of the most organized (we mean) cinema thefts ever. We all remember Brad Pitt and George Clooney in Ocean’s Eleven?

The Bellagio Hotel in Las Vegas was a dizzying auction

The works of Picasso belonging to the collection by owner Steve Wynn have been exhibited in the restaurant for a long time Picasso. It should be remembered that the Bellagio it was the first hotel of Las Vegas to offer visitors the opportunity to admire a real art gallery where modern and contemporary masterpieces were exhibited.

The work that literally broke through is Woman with red-orange beret (worth about 40 million dollars) in which Picasso’s lover Marie-Thérèse Walter is represented.

Following the painting Man and child (1959) sold for $ 24.4 million. Mind-boggling figures. It’s still, Still life with fruit basket and flowers of 1942, beaten by Oliver Barker for about 17 million.

The proceeds of the works – belonging to MGM Resorts – will be used to differentiate the previous collection. In fact, it was decided to make a real turn, buying works belonging to artists of ethnic minorities.

The auction was a real success, not only as regards the purchase of the paintings, but it was also a real test. The sense is to confirm that the sale of Picasso’s works still has great resonance on the art market.

Held in full Las Vegas style, the auction was accompanied by a full calendar of events: the monologue by comedian Jay Leno; a tasting of the finest whiskeys and the icing on the cake Florian Picasso – grandson of the maestro, was the DJ for a show with dancers.