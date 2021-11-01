Audi Q3 45 Tfsi e, the luxury of the compact plug-in hybrid SUV: test, consumption and price

The electrified version of the successful Sport Utility has good performance and low fuel consumption, as long as the battery can be recharged daily, with a range of up to 40 km with zero emissions. Prices from 48,550 euros

The effort required by the energy transition already has an established result for Audi. A decision that is already reflected today on the current product range, which is expanding with increasingly electrified solutions. Especially for the most successful models, including the Q3 mid-size SUV. A car appreciated in its segment for its versatility and sophisticated image, the entry into the range of a rechargeable hybrid version ensures that it keeps up with the times, while also respecting the renewed demand for sustainability. All the more so for this category of cars, whose customers can often take advantage of a private garage where they can recharge the battery pack daily. A necessary condition to be able to fully exploit the efficiency of the hybrid system, reducing consumption and reducing emissions. The price list starts from a price of 48,550 euros.

Audi Q3 45 Tfsi e: how it’s made – Audi’s new stylistic course uses taut and muscular lines, restoring presence on the road. On the SUV range it expresses even greater personality, due to the height from the ground and the dimensions of the bodywork, which thanks to the larger surfaces allow the design greater freedom. Q3 is a mature and proven project and this new visual appearance is an opportunity for the car to refresh its appearance. The details and accessories are the touches of class that add refinement, this is especially true thanks to the numerous aesthetic equipment, which can really change the glance compared to the standard offer. There are numerous body colors also in contrast with the roof and alloy wheels can reach 20 ”in diameter.

interiors – The passenger compartment was designed to be technological while satisfying ergonomics of use: the on-board entertainment system screen is slightly oriented towards the driver, allowing him to view information while limiting distractions. The choice to keep numerous physical keys, including those for adjusting the air conditioning system, is convincing. Intuitive to use, the on-board entertainment graphical interface is among the best available in the segment today, with simple operating logic, well-organized icons and effective navigation software. Driving and navigation information can also be accessed via the fully digital 10.25 ”Audi Virtual Cockpit instrument cluster. The screens are customizable through the multifunction buttons on the steering wheel, which you have to get used to before being able to properly master every possibility offered. The care for the upholstery is excellent: soft plastics, well-made fabrics and quality upholstery. Once on board, it is difficult to be disappointed, and the comfort of the seats is more than satisfactory even after several hours of driving.

Audi Q3 45 Tfsi e: the power unit – The power unit consists of a 1.4 Tfsi turbo petrol direct injection engine of 150 Hp combined with a 116 Hp electric motor, positioned between the gearbox and the four-cylinder. The system power reaches 245 hp and 400 Nm of torque. The car accelerates from 0 to 100 km / h in 7.3 seconds. The 13 kWh capacity battery can be recharged with the external socket which, regardless of the energy source it uses, cannot exceed 3.7 kW of storage power, for a full tank of electricity in about 4 hours. A limitation especially when facing long journeys on the motorway, a destination of use that still belongs to Q3. To save fuel, the car (when possible) always starts electrically. However, the motorist can always decide which of the two engines to prefer while driving. Four driving programs are available that allow you to optimize fuel consumption according to the context in which you are: in EV the car moves with zero emissions with a maximum speed of 140 km / h and a declared range of around 50 km; in Auto, the system autonomously manages the shutdown and intervention of the petrol engine; in Battery Hold the energy saving benefits a subsequent travel phase and in Battery Charge the system recharges the battery through the consumption of petrol by the thermal engine, which is therefore used as an on-board generator. In daily use and in mixed conditions, a reliable average mileage is about 35/40 km with zero emissions.

Audi Q3 45 Tfsi e: how are you doing – Audi’s tuning for this car is quite successful. The 245 hp are perceived and are of excellent support given the 1,815 kg of mass. The mechanical structure fully satisfies even the most demanding requests and shows no signs of difficulty or uncertainty when subjected to maximum effort. There remains the need to recharge the battery daily in order to take advantage of all the available power reserve. By doing so, the driving dynamics are quite pleasant and you can safely overtake and accelerate quite brilliantly. The six-speed automatic gearbox is good, and has never shown particular difficulties in choosing the gear to engage or downshift. In the city, the electric mode is to be preferred: the torque of the electric motor is delivered instantaneously, guaranteeing generous restarts at the traffic light and greatly improving the fluidity of travel, especially in the frequent stopping and restarting sequences. The urban context is also ideal for exploiting the efficiency of the hybrid module, since in such conditions the regenerative braking allows a sensitive recovery of energy. Away from urban spaces, the power unit is just as good when the 13 kWh of the battery is charged. In hybrid mode, the control unit autonomously manages the thermal and electrical supply with an effective logic, which favors low consumption. Starting with the battery fully charged, on the motorway you can travel about 200 km before the last reserve of electricity runs out, managing to obtain an average distance at 130 km / h speed with consumption around 17 km / l. A very good value considering the type of car. Values ​​that change considerably once the available kW has run out. Facing fast-flowing sections in similar conditions, the distance is around 15 km / l; in the city the value drops between 9 and 10 km / l. Confirmation of how the plug-in hybrid solution offers the best to those who have a daily recharge option.

Audi Q3 45 Tfsi e: at a glance – Audi Q3 45 Tfsi and testifies to the goodness of the Bavarian manufacturer’s SUV project. The hybrid power unit offers good performance and low consumption, as long as the battery can be recharged daily. The 13 kWh of capacity support an accumulation power in the charging phase of up to 3.7 kW in alternating current. The zero-emission mileage reaches 40 km. If it is not possible to recharge the battery pack often, the Q3 obviously loses some of its efficiency. Too bad for the absence in the range of a version with all-wheel drive which, given the segment to which it belongs, could have further improved versatility.

Audi Q3 45 Tfsi e: strengths and weaknesses – Like it: style full of personality.

The cockpit is an excellent compromise between technology and ergonomics.

The driving dynamics are rather sophisticated and the driving comfort is remarkable.

Do not like: the battery can only accumulate 3.7 kW in the charging phase.

With discharged accumulators, consumption inevitably increases. An all-wheel drive version is not available.

Audi Q3 45 Tfsi e: technical sheet – Motor: four-cylinder in-line turbo petrol with direct injection; 1,395 of the Italian Civil Code; four valves per cylinder; maximum power 150 Hp (110 kW) between 5,000 rpm and 6,000 rpm; maximum torque 250 Nm between 1,550 rpm and 3,500 rpm;

Exchange: 6-speed S tronic double clutch;

Electric motor: synchronous with permanent magnets; maximum power 116 Hp (85 kW); maximum torque 330 Nm;

Maximum overall power: 245 Hp (180 kW).

Maximum overall torque: 400 Nm;

Battery: lithium ions; capacity 13 kWh; electric autonomy 51 km (Wltp approved);

Traction: front;

Performance: 0-100 km / h in 7.3 sec. ; maximum speed 210 km / h;

Dimensions: length 4,848 mm; width 1,856 mm; height 1,616 mm; pitch 2,680 mm; luggage capacity 380 liters; fuel tank capacity 45 liters;

Combined cycle consumption Wltp: 1.6 – 2.1 liters / 100 km;

CO2 emissions combined cycle Wltp: 37 – 47 g / km;

Empty weight: 1,815 kg;

Price: starting from 48,550 euros