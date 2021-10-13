News

audio, lyrics and translation of Save Your Tears remix

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande they come back to collaborate! After Love me harder, the two artists released today, April 23, their new single, entitled Save your tears!

Click here to subscribe to Disney Plus!

the weeknd

We already know the song very well. We are talking about one of the flagship singles of After Hours, the very successful album of The Weeknd released in 2020 and still on the crest of the wave. For the occasion, Ariana added a short verse.

Below you will find audio, lyrics and translation of the song!

Click here to buy the song!

Lyrics Save your tears remix The Weeknd Ariana Grande

[Intro: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]
Ooh (Ooh)
Na na, yeah

[Verse 1: The Weeknd]
I saw you dancing in a crowded room
You look so happy when I’m not with you
But then you saw me, caught you by surprise
A single teardrop falling from your eye

[Refrain: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]
I don’t know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

[Chorus: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]
Take me back ’cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Save your tears for another day

ginger

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]
Mm
Bet you want some girl that [?]
I kept my distance ’cause I know that you
Don’t love when I’m with nobody else
I couldn’t help it, I put you through hell
[Refrain: Ariana Grande]
I don’t know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Oh boy, I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Girl, take me back ’cause I wanna stay
Save your tears for another
I realize that it’s much too late
And you deserve someone better
Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)
Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Loading...
Advertisements

I don’t know why I run away (Bum, bum, bum, bum, bum)
I’ll make you cry when I run away (Save)

Save your tears for another day (Ooh), ooh, girl (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, okay)
I said save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)
Save your tears for another day (Ah)

Translation

Ooh Na na, yeah
i saw you dancing in a crowded room you look very happy when i’m not with you but then you saw me, caught by surprise a single tear falling from your eyes
I don’t know why I run away. I’ll make you cry when I run away
take me back because I want to stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day (oh oh oh oh)
I bet you want a girl who loves you
I keep them at a distance because I know you
you don’t love when I’m with someone else
I couldn’t help it, I put you through hell
I don’t know why I run away, oh, oh oh oh

ginger

Oh baby, I’ll make you cry when I run away (oh oh oh)
Girl, take me back because I want to stay

Save your tears for another I realize it’s too late And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Ooh, oh, oh oh)
Save your tears for another day (oh oh oh oh)

I don’t know why I run away (boom boom boom) I’ll make you cry when I escape
Save your tears for another day, ooh, girl (Ah)

I said save your tears for another day (Ah)
Save your tears for another day (Ah)
Save your tears for another day (Ah)

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

1.7K
News

Bitcoin: Miami will allow the payment of taxes in crypto
661
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
530
News

Cinema, all films out in October
441
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
381
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
338
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
303
News

Shirin Neshat presents her trilogy that tells the dream world of Iranian women
301
News

Vitalik Buterin of ethereum responds to his followers
289
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
283
News

The films coming to theaters in October 2021, from No time to die to Venom 2
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top