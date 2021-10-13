audio, lyrics and translation of Save Your Tears remix

The Weeknd and Ariana Grande they come back to collaborate! After Love me harder, the two artists released today, April 23, their new single, entitled Save your tears!

We already know the song very well. We are talking about one of the flagship singles of After Hours, the very successful album of The Weeknd released in 2020 and still on the crest of the wave. For the occasion, Ariana added a short verse.

Below you will find audio, lyrics and translation of the song!

Lyrics Save your tears remix The Weeknd Ariana Grande

[Intro: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]

Ooh (Ooh)

Na na, yeah

[Verse 1: The Weeknd]

I saw you dancing in a crowded room

You look so happy when I’m not with you

But then you saw me, caught you by surprise

A single teardrop falling from your eye

[Refrain: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]

I don’t know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

[Chorus: The Weeknd & Ariana Grande]

Take me back ’cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day

[Verse 2: Ariana Grande]

Mm

Bet you want some girl that [?]

I kept my distance ’cause I know that you

Don’t love when I’m with nobody else

I couldn’t help it, I put you through hell

[Refrain: Ariana Grande]

I don’t know why I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Oh boy, I’ll make you cry when I run away (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Girl, take me back ’cause I wanna stay

Save your tears for another

I realize that it’s much too late

And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

I don’t know why I run away (Bum, bum, bum, bum, bum)

I’ll make you cry when I run away (Save)

Save your tears for another day (Ooh), ooh, girl (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh, okay)

I said save your tears for another day (Oh, oh, oh, oh, oh)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)

Translation

Ooh Na na, yeah

i saw you dancing in a crowded room you look very happy when i’m not with you but then you saw me, caught by surprise a single tear falling from your eyes

I don’t know why I run away. I’ll make you cry when I run away

take me back because I want to stay

Save your tears for another

Save your tears for another day (oh oh oh oh)

I bet you want a girl who loves you

I keep them at a distance because I know you

you don’t love when I’m with someone else

I couldn’t help it, I put you through hell

I don’t know why I run away, oh, oh oh oh

Oh baby, I’ll make you cry when I run away (oh oh oh)

Girl, take me back because I want to stay

Save your tears for another I realize it’s too late And you deserve someone better

Save your tears for another day (Ooh, oh, oh oh)

Save your tears for another day (oh oh oh oh)

I don’t know why I run away (boom boom boom) I’ll make you cry when I escape

Save your tears for another day, ooh, girl (Ah)

I said save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)

Save your tears for another day (Ah)