audio, lyrics and translation of Selfish Love

Selena Gomez has released her new official single entitled Selfish Love, in collaboration with Dj Snake. The song is the third extract from the EP of the singer Revelacion, her very first work entirely in Spanish!
Nadie keeps that decision
Hablas con otro que no soy yo
Y you confieso queriéndolo
Baby, me dan ganas de tenerte (De tenerte)
Just a little rush
Got over here thinkin ‘that somebody else cares, somebody else cares
I know we got trust
But you be gettin ‘me thinkin’ that somebody else cares, somebody else care
Tú quiere ‘a mis celos
All this time and we still got that selfish love
You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)
queda entre tú y yo, tú yo, tú y yoYeah, yeah
You know that we got trust
Yeah
YeahCómo me miran es obvio
You brand yourself
Este secreted entre los dos
Sé que te dan ganas de tenerte
Just a little rush
Got over here thinkin ‘that somebody else cares, somebody else cares
You know we got trust
But then again you thinkin ‘that somebody else cares, somebody else care
you don’t want to tell me
you talk to others who are not me
I confess that I ask
baby it’s violent to hold you
Just a little bit of a hurry
I came here thinking that someone else cares, someone else
I know we have confidence
But you’re making me think that somebody else cares, somebody else cares
you want my jealousy
All this time and we still have that selfish love
You like to make me jealous (I like to make you jealous)
it’s between you and me you and me
Yeah yeah
You know we have confidence
Yes
Yes
how they look at me is obvious
you mark the territory
this secret is ours
it’s violent to hold you
Just a little bit of a hurry
I came here thinking that someone else cares, someone else
You know we have confidence
But then again you think that someone else cares, that someone else cares