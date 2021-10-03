audio, lyrics and translation of Selfish Love

Selena Gomez has released her new official single entitled Selfish Love, in collaboration with Dj Snake. The song is the third extract from the EP of the singer Revelacion, her very first work entirely in Spanish!

Text

Nadie keeps that decision

Hablas con otro que no soy yo

Y you confieso queriéndolo

Baby, me dan ganas de tenerte (De tenerte)

Just a little rush

Got over here thinkin ‘that somebody else cares, somebody else cares

I know we got trust

But you be gettin ‘me thinkin’ that somebody else cares, somebody else care

Tú quiere ‘a mis celos

All this time and we still got that selfish love

You like making me jealous (I like making you jealous)

queda entre tú y yo, tú yo, tú y yoYeah, yeah

You know that we got trust

Yeah

YeahCómo me miran es obvio

You brand yourself

Este secreted entre los dos

Sé que te dan ganas de tenerte

Just a little rush

Got over here thinkin ‘that somebody else cares, somebody else cares

You know we got trust

But then again you thinkin ‘that somebody else cares, somebody else care

Translation

you don’t want to tell me

you talk to others who are not me

I confess that I ask

baby it’s violent to hold you

Just a little bit of a hurry

I came here thinking that someone else cares, someone else

I know we have confidence

But you’re making me think that somebody else cares, somebody else cares

you want my jealousy

All this time and we still have that selfish love

You like to make me jealous (I like to make you jealous)

it’s between you and me you and me

Yeah yeah

You know we have confidence

Yes

Yes

how they look at me is obvious

you mark the territory

this secret is ours

it’s violent to hold you

Just a little bit of a hurry

I came here thinking that someone else cares, someone else

You know we have confidence

But then again you think that someone else cares, that someone else cares