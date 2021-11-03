Australia: Cleo Smith, the girl who has been missing for two weeks, has been found ‘safe and sound’

The traces of the 4-year-old girl were lost on October 16, while she was camping with her parents. Police found her in a locked room of a house in Carnarvon, Western Australia, near where she was last seen. A 36-year-old who has no ties with the child’s relatives has been arrested. Mom: “Our family is complete again”

Cleo Smith, the four-year-old Australian girl who disappeared on October 16 while camping with her parents, was found “safe and sound”. The small one, the police explained , was found in a locked room of a house in Carnarvon, Western Australia, near where she was last seen 18 days earlier. A man was arrested.

Police said they forced the entrance to the house where the girl was staying at around one in the morning. “One of the officers hugged her and asked her ‘what’s your name?'” Said Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch. The little girl replied: “My name is Cleo.” The officers arrested a man, who is currently under interrogation. He is a 36-year-old with no ties to the child’s family, said police commissioner Chris Dawson. Western Australia.

Cleo Smith’s mom: “Our family is complete again”

Shortly after the discovery, Cleo was able to hug her parents again. “Our family is complete again,” her mother Ellie wrote on Instagram, posting a photo of her daughter. Police did not provide any further details on the exact circumstances of Cleo’s disappearance or how she was found. “We had followed a lot of clues and came to a private home,” Dawson told ABC radio. The police had offered an A $ 1 million (US $ 750,000) bounty for any information that could help locate the girl. ” This is the result that we have all hoped for and prayed for, “said Deputy Commissioner Col Blanch. The searches to find Cleo were followed by all over the country. Many Australians have expressed their joy on social networks. “What wonderful news, our prayers have been heard”, Prime Minister Scott Morrison also wrote.