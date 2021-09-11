Ava Phillippe turns 21, greetings from mom Reese Witherspoon

The photo is of two blond heads, tilted just enough to sit side by side. They smile, Reese Witherspoon And Ava Phillippe, which in the image shared on Instagram by the actress seem to be a copy of the other. “How is it possible that this little girl is already twenty-one?” Witherspoon wrote online, wishing her firstborn a happy birthday with two different photographs.

«Happy birthday to my sweet little girl, who has become the most incredible of young women.

Her kindness, her compassionate spirit and her huge heart will never cease to amaze me. Ava, there are no words that can explain how proud I am of everything you have already achieved. I can’t wait to know how much good you will bring to this world, “wrote Reese Witherspoon, who his daughter Ava had fromex-husband, Ryan Phillippe.

“I love you so much mom,” Ava, the older sister of two brothers, replied. Reese Witherspoon, now married to Jim Toth, she got Deacon from her ex-husband and Tennessee from the new one. «I believe that having small children causes great physical fatigue, it is difficult for our body. I am therefore grateful to have had children in my twenties, ”she said some time ago, admitting that the last pregnancy, which reached thirty-seven, was much harder than the first two.

