avalanche of applications to study Medicine at the University of Jaén

The University of Jaén (UJA) has awarded 2,708 places in the first award, 92.42% of the 2,930 places offered. Regarding the number of first preference applications received, a total of 3,132 has been registered, compared to 2,305 last year. The new degree in Medicine is, with 511, the degree that has received the most as a preferred option. Overall, the degree has received 7,299 requests.

The Health Sciences degrees are the ones with the highest cut-off mark at the University of Jaén. The new degree in Medicine is the one with the highest cut-off mark (13,415), followed by the degree in Nursing (12,410) and the degree in Physiotherapy (11,990). The fourth and fifth highest cut-off mark at the University of Jaén is for the degree in Biology (10,534) and the degree in Psychology (10,408).

The educational institution emphasizes that they meet waiting list 17 undergraduate degrees: Medicine, Nursing, Physiotherapy, Biology, Psychology, Business Administration and Management + Finance, Industrial Electronic Engineering + Mechanical Engineering, Computer Engineering, Social Education, Primary Education, Electrical Engineering + Mechanical Engineering, Chemistry, Early Childhood Education, Law, Social Work , Business Administration and Management, and Business Administration and Management + Law. The vice-rector for students of the University of Jaén, Encarnacion Ruiz, has expressed its satisfaction with the number of places awarded, with a notable increase in the applications received by the UJA in first preference. «Much of this increase is due to the new Medicine degreeof which we are especially proud, although the increase that has occurred in the rest of the degrees is also noteworthy«, he declares. Regarding the registration process, the University of Jaén has informed that the student who has not obtained a place in the degree and center that he applied for in the first place, and who wishes to wait in case vacancies occur in later awards, you must make the reservation of the place obtained and not enroll in the degree in which a place has been awarded. As for those who have not obtained a place in any of the degrees requested must confirm their requests and wait for the next adjudication. Likewise, the University states that it is possible to add place requests in degrees in which there are free places, even in those that have allocated all their places, in case there are free places in the coming weeks. New students will formalize their registration at the University of Jaén through the internet, so they will not have to travel anywhere. The term to register corresponding to this first award concludes today. The next award will be made public on July 14.

