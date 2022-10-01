Avatar 2 is a very personal movie for James Cameron

Actress Sigourney Weaver reveals how James Cameron feels about the Avatar 2 movie set for release in late 2022.

It has been a long time since the first installment was released, but finally there is very little left for us to see Avatar 2science fiction movie james cameron that will take us back to Pandora and that promises to revolutionize special effects and 3D technology again.

In the cast we will see again Sigourney Weaver who played the Dr Grace Augustine in the original and now it will be a character named Kiri. In a recent interview with Variety, the veteran actress revealed how she feels james cameron.

“The story of Avatar 2 is about family, about our families trying to stay together and how far we go to protect each other and where we live. It draws a lot from Jim’s family and his joy in the family. And also, how vulnerable you are when you have children.”

It will be interesting to see how Sigourney Weaver went from being the Dr Grace Augustine to a Na’vi called Kiri. We’ll figure it out when the movie comes out.

What is the movie about?

Avatar 2 It will begin about 10 years after the events of the first. jake sully has created a family with Neytiri, although this has caused several frictions with the Na’vi. But when a new threat comes to Pandora, they must show how united they are, while trying to survive and unite all the clans to face the great danger that is upon them.

One of the great attractions of Avatar 2 is to check what the underwater scenes will be like, since james cameron He wanted them to look as realistic as possible. In addition, the film has a great cast led by Zoë Saldana like Neytiri, Kate Winslet like Ronaldo, Michelle Yeoh as Dr. Karina Mogue, Sam Worthington as Jake Sulli Sigourney Weaver like kiri, Oona Chaplin like varang, Stephen Lang as Miles Quaritch Jemaine Clement as Dr Ian Garvin, Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge and Eddie Falco as General Frances Ardmore.

Avatar 2 will be released on December 16, 2022.