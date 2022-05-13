Entertainment

Avatar 2, James Cameron: How important are the sequels for the moviegoing public | Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Zoe Saldana | Films

“Avatar: The Path of Water”, the sequel to the successful 2009 film directed by james cameron, will be released this 2022 in theaters. After 13 years of waiting and several problems along the way, will it be an unforgettable adventure as Zoe Saldaña pointed out, or has people lost interest in this franchise after so many years?

