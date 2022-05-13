Avatar 2, James Cameron: How important are the sequels for the moviegoing public | Avatar 2, Avatar 3, Zoe Saldana | Films

“Avatar: The Path of Water”, the sequel to the successful 2009 film directed by james cameron, will be released this 2022 in theaters. After 13 years of waiting and several problems along the way, will it be an unforgettable adventure as Zoe Saldaña pointed out, or has people lost interest in this franchise after so many years?

In this note we try to delve a little into Cameron’s path and what the first installment meant for the history of cinema, as well as what could go wrong with the second.

“Avatar”: an almost unbreakable milestone

In 2009, the world saw the evolution of cinema with “Avatar”. A visionary James Cameron made a significant breakthrough with 3D and people couldn’t stop talking about what an experience it was to see it on the big screen.

Avatar marked a before and after in cinema thanks to the direction of James Cameron. Photo: 20th Century Fox

This success made it become the highest-grossing film in history, since it managed to take away “Avengers: Endgame” in 2019, but which it recovered in 2021 with a re-release in China.

Its story related to nature and fantasy, added to the 3D section, were enough for the public to buy a ticket to see it in the cinema.

And it is that “Avatar”, more than a deep story, became an immersive experience. This was the first time that the world saw such a careful and defined three-dimensionality.

Avatar. Photo: 20th Century Fox

Cameron’s decision to shoot with multiple cameras on set (doing the 3D from the shoot rather than adding it later) was a deciding factor in its quality.

Precisely this section and evolution is what calls into question how successful “El camino del agua” could be, a sequel that has taken longer than necessary.

history vs. technology

We already know that the personal touch that James Cameron puts in his films is precisely the technology that is used for them.

Behind the scenes of Avatar 2. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

So what is the technological breakthrough this time? The answer is: shoot underwater without the image being distorted or altered by light.

To ensure that the facial expressions of the actors and other movements are not affected, a new technological section had to be developed by the Australian inventor of cameras Pawel Achtel.

But is this technical feat compelling enough to bring people back to the movies?

The director of Titanic, Terminator and Avatar seeks to revolutionize the world of cinema with long and short films. Photo: Twitter/AvatarOfficial

It should be noted that the Disney franchise (before 20th Century Fox) plans to make no less than three more films, apart from “The Way of the Water”.

While its incredible popularity (because almost everyone has seen it) may be reason enough to make a sequel, are people still interested in seeing the continuation of this story?

Several good and bad things can be said about the story of “Avatar”, but it is a fact that it should be seen again to reconnect with the characters and the narrative.

Behind the scenes of Avatar 2. Photo: Entertainment Weekly

Perhaps the 3D is the most striking for people to decide to buy a ticket, especially those who could not see the first film in that format.

The truth is that the success at the box office of “Avatar: the path of water” will depend on its next sequels.