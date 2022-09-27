‘Avatar’ raises more than 30 million dollars with its revival

“Avatar” grossed more than $30 million worldwide this weekend from its theatrical re-release on the 13th anniversary of its original Christmas 2009 release.

Specifically, James Cameron’s film entered ten million dollars in the US, where it was the third most watched option by the public, and in the rest of the world it added another 20.5 million that have increased its advantage as the film box office in history with a cumulative collection of more than 2,850 million dollars.

Thus, the strategy set by Disney has proven successful, by bringing the film back to theaters to prepare for the premiere of its sequel “Avatar: The Way of Water” this coming December 16 in the United States.

The excellent harvest of “Avatar”a film that can be seen on television through streaming platforms, is largely due to its projection in theaters equipped with 3D or Imax technology, an attraction that has encouraged thousands of viewers to get up from the sofa and pay a ticket in projection rooms.

Also, this is not the only rerun from the film that introduced viewers to the universe of Pandora.

“Avatar” beat “Avengers: Endgame”

Last year, the 2009 blockbuster was re-released in China following the easing of coronavirus lockdown measures and to encourage moviegoers to return to theaters.

With that revival, which grossed more than five million dollars on its first Saturday in theaters, “Avatar” regained the title of the highest-grossing film in history, which “Avengers: Endgame” snatched from it.

“Avengers: Endgame”, the film called to culminate a decade of intertwined narration on the stories of Marvel comics, reached 2,790.2 million dollars in worldwide revenue in 2019, a figure that ” Avatar” has managed to overcome thanks to its two relaunches.

about the new “Avatar: The Way of Water”Cameron indicated at the San Diego Comic-Con that it is shot with the latest technology, “higher resolution” 3D and “more realistic visual effects.”

“I wanted our return to Pandora to be something really special. Every shot is designed for the biggest screen, highest resolution, and most immersive 3D available. And I think we did,” the filmmaker said in a recorded message from New Zealand. , where he was finalizing the launch details.

The sequel to “Avatar” It takes place mainly in the ocean, where the protagonists Jake Sully (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoe Saldana) raise their children and live in a world at war.

(With information from EFE)

