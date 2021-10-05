Avengers Endgame, who is the highest paid star of the entire cast? Find out

Avengers Endgame broke many box office records, earning incredible amounts. Of course, the initial investment was certainly not modest, quite the contrary. In addition to the visual effects, the settings, the workers, etc. the most important figure was spent precisely for the protagonists. Who was the highest paid superhero in Endgame? Find out!

Let’s start with one of the cheapest: Tom Holland. The young interpreter of Spider-Man, for his appearance, asked “only” 3 million. They will seem a lot, but as you will see they are in fact “few” when compared to those of the other superheroes he had at his side. Chris Hemsworth aka Thor has certainly earned a higher figure. In fact, it seems that the actor has obtained between 13 and 15 million for the film, thus quintupling Holland’s numbers. Among other things, he is expected in 2022 with the new Thor Love and Thunder where Natalie Portman will also return.

However, the most expensive was not Hemsworth. In fact, someone has earned more than him: Chris Evans and Scarlett Johansson. The two were paid approx 15-20 million euros. About as much as Thor’s interpreter had achieved in Infinity War.

But once again there is someone who surpasses them. We know that you already understand who it is: it is Robert Downey Jr. obviously. In fact, how could Marvel not give him an incredible amount for his latest appearance? If you remember well it was his Iron Man, in 2008, that gave life to the new and current cycle of the MCU, and it was right to do him justice with a goodbye worthy of him. So the actor seems to have perceived 75 million dollars for Endgame. Too many? Tell us what you think!