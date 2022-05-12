Avoiding information overload is already a priority for the well-being of employees

Infoxication is the phenomenon that occurs when we receive much more information than we are capable of processing. This information overload produces negative effects in people, such as difficulty concentrating, memory failures or anxiety.

Companies are increasingly aware of the problems generated by this excess of information. In fact, as a clearly emerging trend, 43% of Top Employers companies in Spain already have programs to deal with information overload, 7% more than last year.

The best organizations are working on various ways to reduce the “noise” that reaches employees (information overload, excessive meetings, sending messages outside work hours, bombardment of internal communications, etc.) with the aim of creating free spaces. of stimuli In addition, they put in their hands techniques and tools that can help them maintain the ability to concentrate in this environment characterized by hyperconnection.

Among the good practices developed by companies Top Employershighlight lmeditation programs or mindfulness (86% of these organizations have already implemented them), time management courses (92%), initiatives to discourage sending emails outside working hours (69%) or policies of not disturbing during vacations (51%). The implementation of all these initiatives has clearly intensified in the last two years.

“Companies must work to ensure that employees regain the ability to concentrate and reduce the level of stress, which can end up leading to burnout. What we are seeing in our analysis is that Top Employer companies are investing more time and resources than ever in ensuring the emotional balance of their employees”highlights Massimo Begelle, Regional Manager of the Top Employers Institute in Spain and Italy.

One of the clear consequences of the pandemic has been that companies are more aware of the importance of well-being and especially of everything related to mental health. Top Employers companies are working to reassess their wellness and work-life initiatives to ensure that employees can unwind and enjoy time to live beyond work.

As pointed out by the recent World of Work Trends Report 2022 of the Top Employers Institute, a key element of this approach to wellness is asking employees to that they themselves establish their own limits to preserve physical and mental health. “New working methods, with many employees isolated at home, pose new challenges. It is very important that companies ensure that employees have time to disconnect and thus curb stress, since the first symptoms of problems related to emotional balance cannot be easily detected”says this report.

