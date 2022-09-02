Bad Bunny and Taylor Swift ignite the MTV Video Music Awards

The two artists were the center of attention and took it all on Sunday in New York at the annual MTV Video Music Awards.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny and American pop-folk megastar Taylor Swift ignited the annual MTV Video Music Awards on Sunday night near New York. The MTV VMAs, which took place for the 2022 vintage in a stadium in Newark, New Jersey, are more famous for the shows and stage performances of the artists than for the list of awards for the best music videos of the year.

However, after two 2020 and 2021 editions disrupted by the pandemic, Bad Bunny was not on the stage of the Prudential Center in Newark because the singer from Puerto Rico, a Caribbean island under American jurisdiction, gave Saturday and Sunday evening in front of 100,000 fans his own concerts at Yankee Stadium in the Bronx, New York.

Wearing a pink satin suit and white sunglasses, Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, aka Bad Bunny, 28, spoke in Spanish via video for “thank New York” and sing his hit Tweety Me Pregunto which has been reasoning for months in the streets of the cultural and economic megalopolis of the United States. “I always thought I could be one of the biggest stars on the planet without changing culture or language (…) I’m Benito Antonio Martinez from Puerto Rico for the whole world!”, exclaimed the rapper.

Taylor Swift, a megastar

Another pop star of the year, Harry Styles also accepted his award for best album of the year (Harry’s House) remotely by video, before returning to his concert at the legendary Madison Square Garden in Manhattan. Pop and folk megastar Taylor Swift turned heads on the Prudential Center red carpet in a breezy, part-crystal gown and won Best Music Video of the Year for a ten minute filmAll Too Well).

“I’m so proud of what we’ve done”launched the 32-year-old singer who decided to re-record her first six albums in order to control the rights herself, facing the music industry. “We couldn’t have made this short if it wasn’t for you, the fans”, launched the multi-millionaire superstar and tens of millions of social media followers. She took the opportunity to announce the release on October 21 of her next album.

New York hip-hop artist Nicki Minaj also had a triumph on stage, before the California rockers of the 1990s also won an award for their long career and paid tribute to the late drummer Taylor Hawkins of the band Foo Fighters.

SEE ALSO – With “The Crown”, Netflix obtains the consecration at the Emmy Awards