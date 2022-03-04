Bad Bunny: fan mocks security and throws himself at the singer; she kisses

Months after starting his World’s Hottest Tour, bad bunny continues with his presentations in the United States as part of his tour The Latest World Tour. During his show in Seattle, the singer experienced tremendous surprise when a fan managed to avoid the security of the place and got on stage to be closer to the Puerto Rican, who had a affectionate gesture with her.

It all happened last Tuesday when bad bunny gave a show at Climate Pledge Arena in Washington. While performed one of his musical hits on stage, a fan mocked the staff and I jumped at him from behind.

Seeing two men in black approaching, the woman grabbed his hip. bad bunny with both arms to prevent being pulled off the stage. It was then that the struggles began and the singer almost lost his balance.

Surprised, the artist looked to the sides trying to decipher what was happening, because as his back was turned he could only feel the young woman’s arms squeezing his waist.

Bad Bunny’s tender reaction

After several minutes, the security members managed to get the young woman to release the interpreter of “Yonaguni” and immediately they took her away from him; however, before they took her away, bad bunny land kissed the fan on the cheek.

Although she could only be by her side for a couple of minutes, without a doubt, the woman came down from the stage very happy, because she had received a tender kiss from her idol.

Bad Bunny’s new movie

After his participation in the series drug lords mexico, the bad rabbit will hit the big screen Bullet trainfilm starring Brad Pitt and directed by David Leitch, who has also been behind movies like Dead Pool 2, Fast & Furious: Hobbs & Shawamong other.

In addition to the actors already mentioned, the cast is joined by Sandra Bullock, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Joey King, Logan Lerman, Zazie Beetz, Michael Shannon and Brian Tyree Henry. Bullet Train is expected to hit the big screen in July this year.

amt​