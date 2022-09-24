Bad Bunny: “Puerto Rico rises when we knock down the people who love us on the ground”

the urban star bad bunny used the stage again for his tour “A summer without you” for express themselves about the situation in Puerto Rico.

this time he did in relation to the emergency faced by the island after the passage of hurricane fiona in which thousands of people remain without electricity and water services, added to the fact that others have lost everything.

The voice of “Después de la playa” spoke during his concert in Las Vegas. Just as he has done on other occasions, Benito Martínez Ocasio expressed himself about the needs of Puerto Ricans, just before performing the song “El apagón”.

“I am doing my job, I am fulfilling my duty because for those who do not know, I dedicate myself to this, to sing to do concerts, this is a commitment, this is a duty that I have to do with a lot of love, with a lot of love, “said Bad Bunny.

The artist clarified that since his commitment to the tour he has been in constant communication to help his compatriots. He spoke of the impact of Hurricane María and about five years later Hurricane Fiona arrived and Puerto Ricans again lack water and electricity services, the lack of fuels such as diesel and the pain of the families who lost everything with the floods.

He criticized the government’s management and how difficult it has become to live on the island, which is why millions of Puerto Ricans have left their homeland.

“I do my job and my work, but even from afar I am in contact every day, trying to help as much as possible, looking for the way to help, the most meaningful way. The people did not elect me as governor, as mayor, as legislator, as nothing. I am not the government, that is what the people they elected are for, ”she maintained.

“I have not written anything on social networks because I think that people no longer want nice messages and messages from Puerto Rico rise up. Puerto Rico wants action, Puerto Rico deserves better. I would like to say Puerto Rico rises but it is almost impossible to say. Puerto Rico rises when we knock the people who love us to the ground, I have faith in my country, I have faith in my people, I love Puerto Rico more than anything”, added the artist.

Since he did the concerts at the Puerto Rico Coliseum, Bad Bunny has raised his voice against the company LUMA Energy, a consortium in charge of the energy distribution system. The video of the theme “The blackout” It is precisely a social criticism about the problem of blackouts and gentrification in Puerto Rico. The video was released two days before Hurricane Fiona.

Almost a week after the passage of Hurricane Fiona, the Luma Energy platform showed in an update at 8:16 am this Saturday that 683,000 company customers had electric service. That number translates to 46.5% of all 1.5 million LUMA customers.