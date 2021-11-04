In the middle session of the week the stock exchanges take a break. The European stock markets closed the session little moved, with the exception of a list, which at the moment seems to be in the best shape. But even if the lists have moved little, in Piazza Affari there has been no shortage of the actions that have taken place. One in particular scored a notable performance.

In today’s session, traders remained at the window waiting for what would happen in the United States. Today the Fed, the US Central Bank, ends the two-day meeting. There will be no interest rate surprises, the cost of money will remain stable. Analysts estimate that interest rates will only rise again in the third quarter of 2022. In the meantime, tapering will develop, that is the reduction in the purchases of government bonds by the Fed. Traders assume this starts within the year. From today’s meeting clear words are expected from President Powell on this matter.

Bags stopped in the pits waiting for this event but in Piazza Affari a title is running

On the markets of the Old Continent, the lists closed all close to zero with the exception of one stock exchange, which at this moment seems to be in the best shape. The Euro Stoxx index ended the session up 0.3%. The index has also exceeded the threshold of 4,300 points and is slowly but surely heading towards an all-time high of 4,500 points.

The German stock exchange remained unchanged. In Germany the talks for the formation of the new government are getting underway, but the stock market seems more worried by the increase in the number of people infected by Covid. The Paris Stock Exchange gained 0.4% while the London Stock Exchange lost 0.4%.

Uncertain trend also on Wall Street. The three major indices of the US stock market at 5.30 pm, the closing time of the European stock exchanges, were traveling close to zero. Also in the USA the declaration of the President of the FED is expected to take more decisive positions on the market.

So today in the USA and Europe, the stock exchanges are still in the pits waiting for this event but a title is running on Piazza Affari. Mainly runs the Milan Stock Exchange. The major index of Piazza Affari ended the session up by almost 0.7%. The Ftse Mib (INDEX: FTSEMIB) closed at 27,377 points, on the highs of the day.

Ferrari stands out among the blue chips. The stock gained 4% today, closing the session at € 221.6. Our analysts had turned a spotlight on the action in this article: “On the stock market boom of purchases on this title while Piazza Affari defends the record with teeth”.

