Ballon d’Or: Benzema or Messi, there is a doubt!

Author of an exceptional season, Karim Benzema is indisputably the big favorite in the race for the Ballon d’Or 2022.

The Real Madrid striker has carried his team on his shoulders throughout the season. With 27 league goals, Karim Benzema guided Los Merengue to the Spanish league title. Before a new victory in the Champions League, Saturday evening against Liverpool at the Stade de France? While waiting to know the result of the C1 grand final, Karim Benzema is the absolute favorite in the race for the next Ballon d’Or. This year, the competition is embodied by Kevin de Bruyne, Mohamed Salah or even Sadio Mané rather than by the legendary Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, who had a lackluster season at PSG. But according to Luis Suarez, former La Pulga teammate at FC Barcelona, ​​the Argentinian international is still a serious contender for the Ballon d’Or. Although Luis Suarez recognizes that this year Karim Benzema deserves it a little bit more….

Messi will always be ‘the best’ according to Luis Suarez





“The Ballon d’Or for Benzema? For this season, yes. But for me, Leo Messi will always be the best in the world.” analyzed Luis Suarez, for whom Lionel Messi remains the best player on the planet indisputably despite the colossal season achieved by Karim Benzema under the colors of Real Madrid. Luis Suarez took advantage of his interview with Cadena SER to talk a little more lengthily about Lionel Messi. “I was surprised when he left Barcelona. I suffered with him because he himself was surprised to leave Barca. The Thursday before he left for Paris, he told me that he was going to extend to Barcelona and a few days later, his wife revealed to me that the plans had changed. He was very sad” confirmed Luis Suarez, for whom the departure of Lionel Messi was not planned. But PSG took advantage of the windfall by jumping at the chance to sign one of the best players in the world. Unfortunately for Paris, the Argentinian international has not shone throughout the season, which will undoubtedly prevent him from being once again Ballon d’Or. To the delight of Karim Benzema.