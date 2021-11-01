Banks, the cut in the tax dowry sinks candidates for mergers

Listen to the audio version of the article

In the great “game of couples” between Italian banks, where each seems to be betrothed to one or the other according to the different cases, and the convenience of the partners, the billionaire dowry that made figures suddenly disappeared. to hand some of those marriages of more certain interest than others.

After UniCredit’s step backwards on Mps, something was in the air. But in recent days Piazza Affari, perhaps taken aback, immediately registered the news and targeted sales by the two institutes that more than the others seemed ready to take the plunge: BancoBpm (-7.3%) and Bper (-6.4% ), who came out stunned from Friday’s session. Banks that in recent months have remained stationary waiting, perhaps, for the moves of others, or for the operation that later faded between UniCredit and Mps, and now find themselves having less than two months to decide their fate.

And in a sort of unexpected revenge of the small ones, those of small size, such as Carige (+ 0.9%), who have been waiting for a long time for a “white knight” who are struggling to reveal themselves for now, have gained in the stock market, and Credem (+ 0.8%), while Popolare di Sondrio (-1.9%) limited the damage.

Incentives with the roof

The reason for this small financial earthquake is in the move of the Draghi government which, surprisingly, on Thursday evening inserted ten lines into the budget law to say that yes, as everyone expected, the terms for taking advantage of the benefits are extended by another six months in the event of mergers between institutions, until mid-2022, but this time the allowance cannot exceed 500 million euros. It is a figure far from the billionaire DTA (Deferred tax asset), in the belly of the various Italian banks of medium-large size, which with the old rules could be transformed into tax credits.

An example? According to Equita’s estimates, the possible union between Banco Bpm and UniCredit was worth a tax benefit of € 2.7 billion. For this reason, the cut in incentives “reduces the speculative appeal on the consolidation of the sector”. In reality, it could still be done with the pre-maneuver calculations, but only if the respective board of directors ok by the end of the year. Hence the mistrust of the market and of the observers who now speak of an “unexpected ceiling” just now that the game seemed to be finally coming to life.