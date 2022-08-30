Barbie Núñez drives TikTok crazy, looks more beautiful than Gal Gadot in a Wonder Woman outfit | PHOTO

The beautiful Mexican tiktoker Bárbara Núñez He showed off on Instagram by dressing in a wonder woman costumemaking her millions of fans question who looked better, her or her actress Gal Gadot.

The young royal became famous on social media for making jokes about her height and sharing videos of her bending or lipsyncing famous movie scenes or funny moments. These clips managed to position Barbie in the likes of TikTok to the point of getting 6 million followers since she opened her account.

While Gal Gadot has 3.4 million followers on her TikTok profile. On that issue, the Mexican begins by beating the Israeli. But without a doubt where the competition gets good is in the photograph, which went up a few weeks ago, where Barbara wears the Wonder Woman costume, her beauty and stature make look amazing in marvel character. At the levels of Gal. They are both really beautiful and talented.

Barbie Núñez and Gal Gadot in the Wonder Woman costume. PHOTO: Instagram

Barbie Núñez teaches how to wear the color red this summer

In addition to being funny and having the TikTok account with the most followers in Mexico, Barbie Núñez knows how to dress luxuriously and combine any garment in red this summer. Whether it’s a tremendous bikini with a pareo or a tight red dress for the wedding of her best friend, also a tiktoker Karen Barrera.

In various publications on his instagram account barbie shares her passion for smooth red tones like the time she wore a one-piece swimsuit, light makeup, and her long, truly spectacular black hair.

Barbie in a red bathing suit.

In another photograph, from the bridge of Brooklyn Bridge in New York Citythe young influencer is seen wearing a red coat accompanied by a brown top and a Prada brand bag.

Barbie on vacation in New York.

Barbie at Karen Barrera’s wedding.

