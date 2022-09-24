Barça’s XXL plan to repatriate Lionel Messi – Foot11.com

After a rather delicate first season, Lionel Messi is starting his second year with PSG in a strong way. However, in the shadows, FC Barcelona would foment a plan to repatriate him as soon as possible. More

A player finally fulfilled?

Lionel Messi at PSG was an earthquake that shook the entire football planet in the summer of 2021. At the end of his contract with FC Barcelona, ​​the Pulga thus joined, free of any contract, the club of the capital. Quite a feat on paper for the Rouge et Bleu, at least from a marketing point of view. Because, for the rest, the Argentinian’s first season in Paris was somewhat disappointing.

Lionel Messi and Neymar in the colors of PSG (Icon Sport)

Yes, but now, in 2022-2023, Lionel Messi seems to have started his season in a completely different way. If we felt he was stammering in his football during his first months in Rouge et Bleu, the situation is very different today. Of course, we no longer see the flamboyant Messi of FC Barcelona, ​​​​but in a new style, much more based on the pass than on the goal, the former Blaugrana delights everyone. PSG would also have the idea of ​​​​extending it when his contract ends next June.

Laporta doesn’t give up on Messi

And this breach could be exploited by… FC Barcelona! Indeed, it is a rumor that has been circulating for a while now, the culé club would very much like to repatriate Lionel Messi. With this in mind, a most daring plan would also be in motion at the time of writing these lines, informs us today the Mundo Deportivo. Joan Laporta, Barcelona president, would make the return of the Rosario native a top priority.

Joan Laporta will meet Leo Messi face to face to convince him. FC Barcelona think they want to come back. First as a player in 2023, then the club want him to become their global ambassador but he would rather be a ‘technical director’.@ffpolo — News – Barça (@ActualiteBarca) September 24, 2022

Thus, the objective would be to bring him back, but also to make Lionel Messi an international club ambassador. To implement this plan, the goal of the Catalan decision-maker would be to play on the sensitive chord, the Pulga being very attached to the club which revealed it to the eyes of the football world. Problem, the economic concerns experienced by Barça associated with the last XXL transfer window made, in all likelihood, make this operation extremely complicated to complete. For his part, the main interested party would not count, still according to MD, negotiate with his former team for the time being. So, will Joan Laporta be able to achieve her dream in the months to come? The near future should bring us some answers…