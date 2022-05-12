Barcelona announces the sale of Coutinho to Aston Villa for a low price and they lose more than 100 million

2022-05-12

The real revolution begins FC Barcelona ahead of next season, where the goal will be to win titles again.

Joan Laporta’s club has released an official statement to announce the transfer of Philippe Coutinho to the Aston-Villa of the English Premier League.

“The FC Barcelona and the Aston-Villa have reached an agreement for the transfer of Philippe Coutinho for 20 million euros. The Blaugrana club reserves 50% of the capital gain from a future sale of the player,” said the Barça team’s statement.

The Barca he saves one of the highest salaries in his squad and makes some cash with a player whose contract ended in June 2023. Of course, there was a loss compared to the figure that the Barcelona paid for the Brazilian: 120 million plus 40 in variables.

And they add: “The FC Barcelona publicly expresses its gratitude to Philippe Coutinho for his commitment and dedication and wishes him the best of luck and success in the future”.