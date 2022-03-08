Barcelona rates the Erling Haaland operation at around 250 million

Barcelona is already thinking about the next season and about the signings it will have and that is where Erling Haaland, a Norwegian striker, for whom they value a figure of 250 million, appears

The president of FC Barcelona, Joan Laportatakes for granted the hiring of the Danish center-back Andreas Christensencurrently in the Chelseaencrypt the operation Erling Haland about 250 million and considers the possibility of the arrival of Franck Kessie (Milan) next summer.

In a meeting with the media held this Tuesday, the Barça leader assured that there will be four signings of soccer players for the next course, and spoke that the negotiations to renew the Pablo Paez Gavira ‘Gavi’ and Ronald Araújo.

He also pointed out that he is about to sign the agreement with Spotify, which according to the manager will be one of the biggest contracts on the market and will include the ‘title rights’ of the Camp Nou, which will be renamed ‘Spotify Camp Nou’.

HAALAND, THE CITY GOES AHEAD

From the Barcelona consider that Manchester City is the one that is ahead in the race to sign Haaland, both because of the economic proposal and because of the presence of Pep Guardiola on the bench, but the Barça club also has its options, because the Norwegian wants to play in the LaLiga.

Erling Haaland is the object of desire for several teams in Europe. Getty Images

FOUR HIGH, AT LEAST

Barça anticipates four contracts. In the case of César Azpilicueta (Chelsea) it is assured that it is an operation that has come to be considered. Christensen is closed and Kessié, a midfielder, is a possibility. These three players end their contract with their respective clubs and would arrive at the Barça club with the letter of freedom.

Barcelona is also interested in owning Adama Traoré, provided that Walverhampton Wanderers execute the purchase of Francisco Trincao, who plays for the English team and is owned by Barcelona, ​​in exchange for 30 million euros.

THE RENEWALS OF ARAUJO AND GAVI, PRIORITY

In the case of the Uruguayan central defender, it is admitted that it can be complex, since he has many offers, and as for Gavi, Barça also wants to renew him, but he has to be careful because he is “one of the most fashionable footballers” in football European.

FRENKIE DE JONG, UNTOUCHABLE; AND COMPETITION FOR TER STEGEN

The Dutch midfielder is one of the pillars of Xavi’s team and will not be put on the market, nor will Marc André Ter Stegen, although in this case more competition will be sought for the German. Memphis Depay, if he gets a nine, he has numbers to be able to leave.

As for Piqué and Busquets, both have a valid contract; while Laporta does not understand why Sergi Roberto did not renew his contract.

AUSTRALIA AND UNITED STATES, UPCOMING TOURS AND FIRST CLASSIC

Barça will make two tours: one post-season in Australia, during the month of May; and another pre-season in the United States with stops in Las Vegas, where he will play a tournament with Real Madrid, Juventus and Milan; Los Angeles and Miami.

BARÇA WILL PLAY IN MONTJUÏC IN THE 2023-24

Due to the works to remodel the Camp Nou, which will begin this coming summer; Barça will play at the Montjuïc Olympic Stadium in the 2023-24 campaign, which will mean that the partners will have to rotate, since the capacity is 55,000 seats. The cost of the transfer will be 20 million euros. The idea that the club manages is that 2025 the new stadium is inaugurated.

NEGOTIATION WITH CVC

The Barça club is negotiating with the CVC investment fund to achieve an economic boost that will allow it to face future signings. Of the injection of 270 million, 75 million would be used to expand the entity’s wage bill.

Barcelona will try to close a parallel agreement to the one that the investment fund has agreed with LaLiga and will seek to cede the commercialization of audiovisual rights with a view to the next 10 years, a figure significantly lower than the 50 years that the Spanish football board agreed with the investment fund.

‘SPOTIFY CAMP NOU’

Laporta confirmed that the club is very close to announcing an agreement with Spotify for the sponsorship of the front of the men’s first team shirt and the ‘title rights’ of the Camp Nou. In this way, the Barça temple will be commercially known as ‘Spotify Camp Nou’.

BARÇA STUDIOS

The entity has two offers on the table for the sale of Barça Studios, after the partners gave the green light to sell 49% of the audiovisual business company. According to the club, the highest reaches 350 million euros and Barça would keep 51% ownership of the business, while the second offer would be for the value of 30% of the company. In the latter case, Barça would like to opt for a repurchase option. If the sale of this asset is confirmed, the club would gain financial muscle to face possible sports investments.

TRIBUTE TO MESSI AT THE INAUGURATION OF THE NEW STADIUM

Barça wants to pay tribute to Leo Messi and make it coincide with the inauguration of the new stadium (2025) and the 125th anniversary of the foundation of the Catalan entity.

THE SUPER LEAGUE AND THE SUSTAINABILITY OF FOOTBALL

Barça wants to fight against the club-states and advocates an agreement with UEFA, but judicial resolutions are going very slowly and no decision is expected until the end of the year.

THERE WILL BE NO CEO AT BARÇA, WHILE LAPORTA IS PRESIDENT

The president’s idea is that Barça be managed like a large family company, with fewer commissions, less outsourcing, more personal and more presidential. Improvisation doesn’t work. Laporta believes that there is no place for the existence of a CEO, because the CEO of Barça is its president. What does have to be is a CEO.

BARÇA WILL NOT WASTE TIME BY REPORTING BARTOMEU TO THE PROSECUTOR’S OFFICE

The prosecutor’s office has “the obligation to prosecute” the crime, if it is considered to exist, they comment from the club, but they are not going to waste time with this, because energy is lost for other things

LAPORTA, WILLING TO HELP URDANGARÍN

Iñaki Urdangarín has already finished the practices of a coaching course at the Barça club and can now be a coach, but he is not linked to the Catalan entity. Laporta believes that if he can help him, he will, because he only values ​​it from a sporting point of view.