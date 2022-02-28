Barcelona takes cruising speed at the rate of goals

Barcelona linked three victories, after ten months, and also linked three games, resolved with goals, at the height of expectations. He passed through Mestalla like a cyclone, crushed Napoli at the Diego Armando Maradona stadium and on his return to the Camp Nou, he brought down Athletic with another win and identical sensations.

Twelve goals in the last three games adds up to the Barça team that closes the month of February with the best of their smiles, in which Aubameyang has fitted like a glove and Luuk de Jong, who was looking for an exit until the last day of the market of winter, he takes advantage of his minutes with an unusual forcefulness. Even Dembélé, cursed in the eyes of the fans, joins the party with a great goal and a final assist for Memphis, reappearing in time to enjoy this renewed image of a Barcelona that already causes fear in any rival.

Luuk de Jong celebrates his goal against Bilbao. Eric Alonso/Getty Images

Well positioned, remarkable in the combination, excellent in the change of rhythm and even superb in the collective effort, this Barça is already beginning to show the symptoms that Xavi opted for when he arrived on the bench, back in November. The coach, optimistic by nature, has maintained the same football discourse from the first day and has been able, benefited by a transfer market that is now discovered to be magnificent, to relaunch the team as few could have imagined at Christmas.

Overwhelmed by the urgencies of the scoreboard, depressed after his fall in the Champions League and touched by his eliminations in the Super Cup first and the Copa del Rey later, Xavi stood firm in his postulates, openly showing a road map in which the ball in the main reason for being and as the months have gone by, that idea has been taking shape in a squad that has gone from that depression to indisputable optimism.

Adama Traoré and the goalscoring excellence that Aubameyang personalizes (five goals in three games), the unexpected growth of Serginho Dest, the solvency of Piqué, the leadership of Busquets, the return of Pedri or the recovery of Frenkie de Jong have been fundamental for explain that change of image of a team that already looks to the future with confidence, far removed from the doubts of a not so distant past.

It is understandable recklessness to think that he is in time to fight for the League considering the 15-point disadvantage he has with Real Madrid (although with a game pending), but observing what happens on the pitch it is not a chimera to think that this Barça is called to fight for everything that is put in front of it.

There is probably one game now marked in red: the Clásico on March 20 at the Bernabéu. There you can dream or wake up… But, for now, what is certain is that Barça has returned. And he has done it with greatness.